DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

Army asks Iran to observe principle of non-interference

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 13, 2020

Email

Army chiefs from both sides "resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.” — ISPR/File
Army chiefs from both sides "resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border.” — ISPR/File

ISLAMABAD: The army on Tuesday called on Iran to observe principles of “mutual respect, non-interference, and equality” in relations with Pakistan.

The Inter-Services Public Re­­­lations (ISPR) in a statem­ent on Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa’s conversation with Ira­n­ian Chief of Staff of Armed Forces Maj Gen Mohammad Baqeri said the Iranian commander was told that Pakistan desires “for regional peace and stability on basis of mutual res­pect, non-interference and equality”.

Gen Bajwa had called Gen Baqeri on Monday to seek action against Baloch separatists, who have allegedly taken up refuge on Iranian soil. The call was made against the backdrop of Friday attack on a Frontier Corps patrol in restive Balochistan in which six troops were martyred. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani security agencies believe that over the past few years Iranian intelligence services have forged ties with Baloch separatists to counter Iranian militants, who are allegedly having sanctuaries in Pakistan. This has widened trust deficit between the two countries, making the ethnic Baloch insurgencies on both sides of the border murkier.

“Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan and Iran have in the past agreed on a number of border mechanisms, which improved the border security situation, but occasionally incidents happen that further strain the relations between the uneasy neighbours.

Pakistan is erecting a border fence along the 909km border with Iran to check the movement of militants, smugglers, and other criminals. Last month, the Economic Coordi­nation Committee of the cabinet had allocated Rs3 billion for the construction of fence.

Gen Bajwa emphasised mutual cooperation for tackling cross-border terrorism.

“COAS said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and narco traffickers for covering their movement,” the ISPR said.

The two generals also discussed Covid-19 and underscored the need for improving border terminals to deal with the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that Tehran, because of its crumbling health system, pushed nearly 5,000 Pakistanis across the border after the start of the epidemic in Iran.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

Pak Iran Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jehengir khan
May 13, 2020 09:01am
Politically, it's a difficult game....getting close to Iran will anger Saudis and the West....need to maintain balance....
Recommend 0
Common
May 13, 2020 09:08am
First Iran sends infected Pakistanis and now this. What are they trying to do??
Recommend 0
Freedom
May 13, 2020 09:15am
its should be same on all border
Recommend 0
Anwar Saleem
May 13, 2020 09:34am
Never trust Persians !!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The way out

The way out

Covid-19 has wreaked more devastation among richer nations.

Editorial

May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

BOTH houses of parliament have returned to work. Unfortunately, it seems that the long break away from the...
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...
May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...