Returning looted money of Modaraba scam victims NAB’s top priority: Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal has said that the bureau’s top priority is to take all Modaraba/Musharka cases to the logical conclusion by recovering the looted money of thousands of innocent people from culprits and returning it to them as soon as possible.

Justice Iqbal was presiding over a meeting of NAB to review the overall performance of the anti-graft watchdog here on Tuesday.

The NAB meeting was informed that an accountability court of Islamabad recently awarded 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs9 billion to culprit Mufti Ehsanul Haq.

The nine other accomplices of the Mufti were imposed Rs1 billion fine.

Mufti Ehsanul Haq, the CEO of M/s Fayazi Group of Industries, and his nine other accomplices were found guilty in the scam and convicted by the Islamabad Accountability Court after NAB’s Rawalpindi office presented a solid evidence in the court.

The NAB meeting was informed that in another case, the accountability court awarded 14 years’ sentence and a fine of Rs67 million to Ghulam Rasool Ayubi and Najamuddin in the Modaraba case. Ayubi and Najamuddin were found guilty in the case. The court also ordered forfeiture of their property.

The meeting was informed that there were 31,524 people affected by the Modaraba scam.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020