DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

379 repatriated Pakistanis test positive for virus

Asif ChaudhryUpdated May 13, 2020

Email

Test results of 760, who arrived from Dubai in Faisalabad and Multan on May 10, are still awaited. — Twitter/File
Test results of 760, who arrived from Dubai in Faisalabad and Multan on May 10, are still awaited. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: As many as 379 more Pakistani nationals returning from various countries on the last 24 special flights from April 28 to May 8 have tested positive for coronavirus.

The special flights had brought 4,344 overseas Pakistanis between April 28 and May 8.

The official record shows that total 7,756 Pakistanis have returned home from abroad on 43 flights from April 14 to May 10. Of them, 682 passengers were carrying virus. A majority of them have been discharged after recovering at quarantine centres and hospitals.

However, the results of tests of 760 passengers, who arrived from Dubai in Faisalabad and Multan on May 10, are still awaited.

Many of the Pakistani nationals recently brought home from Dubai were carrying the virus, according to official figures obtained by Dawn.

As many as 188 Pakistani citizens were brought from Dubai in Multan on May 1 and 63 of them tested positive for the virus.

Test results of 760, who arrived from Dubai in Faisalabad and Multan on May 10, are still awaited

Of the total repatriated Pakistanis, 3,054 were brought home between May 1 and 8 and 296 of them tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the data, 290 Pakistanis were brought from Muscat and Dubai to Faisalabad and tests confirmed that 25 of them were Covid-19 patients.

On May 1, special flights brought 533 Pakistanis from Jeddah and London to Lahore and only two of them were carrying virus.

Similarly, 290 Pakistanis reached Faisalabad from Dubai on special flights on May 4 and 57 of them were confirmed as Covid-19 patients.

Again on May 4, 289 Pakistani citizens were brought to Lahore from Dubai and Sri Lanka and 15 of them tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of 124 Pakistanis brought from Tanzania to Multan on May 5, 13 were carrying virus.

On May 6, the special flight landed at Lahore international airport with 264 passengers and 27 of them tested positive for virus.

The flights brought 285 Pakistanis from Dubai to Faisalabad on May 7 and 23 of them were carrying virus.

Similarly, 279 Pakistani citizens arrived in Lahore from Dubai on May 7 and 44 of them of them tested positive for virus.

On May 8, 252 Pakistanis reached Lahore from Dubai. Their samples sent later to laboratories confirmed that 22 of them were Covid-19 patients.

Another special flight brought 256 Pakistanis from Jeddah to Multan on May 8 and 10 of them tested positive for the virus.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dumbtrack
May 13, 2020 08:41am
What about good immunity of Pakistanis as per Khan Sahib ?
Recommend 0
@Pakistan
May 13, 2020 09:07am
They are well of people paying high taxes can be home quarantine so no worry
Recommend 0
Sfirdous
May 13, 2020 10:03am
Repatriation flights are proceeding at a snail’s pace. Almost 70000 people stranded in Dubai and the government refuses to let passenger airline arrivals resume. The Consulate of Dubai is only issuing tickets to people with contacts in the government. Ordinary people are helplessly waiting after online registration with no acknowledgement from the embassy as well. If the government can open up shops and malls where irresponsible people go wild why can’t they just start international flight arrivals so we can return home and responsibly self isolate instead of overextending our resources?
Recommend 0
Tariq
May 13, 2020 10:32am
A lot of workers in Saudi Arabia bought Air Blue tickets for return. Government has announced policy to bring back stranded Pakistanis through PIA but no such policy is announced for private airlines. Poor labourers are now job less and eating away their earnings. Govt should order air blue to bring them back.
Recommend 0
MG
May 13, 2020 11:12am
That's almost 10% and since they travelled in aircraft there is chance that many have got infected....
Recommend 0
SATT
May 13, 2020 12:07pm
They can't be infected.They are Pakistani British Nationals.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 13, 2020 12:33pm
@Sfirdous , IK is clueless,stay safe wherever you are.
Recommend 0
Click
May 13, 2020 01:18pm
Overseas Pakistanis want to come back and protect their families from the coronavirus mess this government has created.
Recommend 0
Idris
May 13, 2020 01:21pm
Take care
Recommend 0
Gomez
May 13, 2020 04:55pm
Pakistan must not completely rely on Chinese testing kits. Those were found to have notoriously high false positives.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 13, 2020 05:43pm
Still to unravel the truth of COVID-19.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The way out

The way out

Covid-19 has wreaked more devastation among richer nations.

Editorial

Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...
May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...