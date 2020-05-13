DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

Suspension of domestic flights extended till May 29

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 13, 2020

A special PIA chartered flight carrying stranded Pakistanis will depart from New Jersey on May 17. — AFP/File
A special PIA chartered flight carrying stranded Pakistanis will depart from New Jersey on May 17. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The government has decided to further extend the suspension of domestic flight operations till May 29 as part of the precautionary measures aimed at combating the novel coronavirus.

Aviation Division’s spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar made the announcement in a press release.

After the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, international and domestic flights operations had been suspended till April 30 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The suspension of domestic flights was extended till May 7 and again till May 10. The suspension was further extended till May 13. A day before May 13, the government has extended the suspension of domestic flights till May 29.

However, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said only the chartered, special and cargo flights would be allowed to be operated at airports in Pakistan. The CAA also issued a NOTAM (notice to airmen) in this regard on Tuesday.

During a top-level meeting in Islamabad, the Sindh government expressed reservations over resumption of domestic flights and similar views were expressed by the Balochistan government; therefore the decision was put in pending and suspension of domestic flights was extended till May 13.

The CAA with the help of health authorities has been taking all possible measures to monitor all international passengers arriving in Pakistan as thermal scanners have already been installed at all major airports across the country.

Meanwhile, a special PIA chartered flight carrying stranded Pakistanis will depart from Newark, New Jersey, for Lahore on May 17. This would be the third such flight to bring back stranded Pakistanis from the United States.

In addition, the government has devised a plan to operate more flights from the US for repatriation of Pakistani citizens. Dates, cities of origin and destinations in Pakistan will be announced in due course of time, a spokesman for the PIA said.

All citizens who wish to take these flights are requested to contact the nearest Pakistan diplomatic office in major US states for registration. Schedule-related details can also be obtained from PIA through its website (www.piac.aero) and call centre +92 21 111 786 786 or on www.covid.gov.pk.

Separately, two special flights, one from China and the other from Baku, carrying medical gadgets and other essential tools arrived at the Islamabad International Airport. One of the special flights of PIA (PK-8854) carrying medical items arrived from China, while the other cargo flight arrived from Baku.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

