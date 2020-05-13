DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

Two suspects killed in ‘encounter’ on Karachi’s outskirts

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 13, 2020

Email

Senior official says police were acting on intelligence reports. ⁠— Online/File
Senior official says police were acting on intelligence reports. ⁠— Online/File

KARACHI: Two suspected criminals were killed in an alleged encounter with police in Wazeer Brohi Goth off Superhighway on Tuesday, as a pre-dawn raid on the city’s outskirt turned into a deadly gun battle, officials said.

A senior official said that acting on intelligence reports about the presence of some criminals belonging to an organised gang a team of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) raided their hideout within the remit of the SITE-Superhighway police station where an encounter ensued.

“The personnel of law-enforcement agencies cordoned off the area,” said Raja Umar Khattab of the CTD. “The armed men in the hideout attacked our team when they were busy taking positions. The attack led to retaliation from our side, which triggered an exchange of gunfire. After an encounter, two armed men were killed. Later, we searched the hideout and found arms from their possession.”

He said the deceased were identified as Ali Dost and Liaquat and investigators had found out that both were involved in the killing of an on-duty intelligence official in February this year.

“The bodies have been moved to the Edhi morgue after completing medico-legal formalities at a hospital. We are sending the arms recovered from them for a forensic examination to ascertain the possibility of their use in any other criminal activities,” said CTD official Khattab.

Rangers chief chairs law, order meeting

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies at a high-level meeting on Tuesday devised a strategy for imposition of lockdown, countering street crimes and to avert any untoward incident.

A statement issued by the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, said that the meeting was presided over by Rangers director general Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari at the headquarters of the paramilitary force.

The meeting also reviewed and discussed security situation of the province particularly of Karachi. The participants agreed to take every possible measure to ensure maintenance of law and order during Ramazan.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 13, 2020 09:57am
Mj. Goruv , Try you phone directory again keep crossing your unreachable numbers.
Recommend 0
Dr Akram
May 13, 2020 10:52am
That means two unarmed civilian killed.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The way out

The way out

Covid-19 has wreaked more devastation among richer nations.

Editorial

Updated May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

It seems the long break away from the legislature has done little to diminish the lawmakers’ enthusiasm for blame games.
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...
May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...