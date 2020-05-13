DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 13, 2020

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

ReutersMay 13, 2020

Email

published by the state news agency said. A Saudi woman wearing protective gloves shops at a supermarket in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 11. — Reuters/File
published by the state news agency said. A Saudi woman wearing protective gloves shops at a supermarket in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 11. — Reuters/File

Saudi Arabia will enforce a countrywide 24-hour curfew during the five-day Eidul Fitr holiday later this month to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

The curfew will apply from May 23-May 27 following the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

Until then, commercial and business enterprises will remain open as they now are and people can move freely between 9am local time and 5pm, except in Makkah which remains under a full curfew, the statement published by state news agency SPA said.

Saudi Arabia had earlier imposed 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities but eased them for the start of Ramazan. It did not loosen the full isolation lockdowns implemented in some areas with high numbers of coronavirus infections.

The kingdom has so far recorded 42,925 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 264 deaths.

These are the highest numbers in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which together have recorded more than 107,000 cases and 582 deaths.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (16)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ash Man
May 13, 2020 01:19am
The strict rules have helped Saudi Arabia achieve a very low fatality rate of 0.6%. Among the lowest in the world.
Recommend 0
LL
May 13, 2020 01:40am
Who will convince our Mullah's about the dangers of COVID-19???
Recommend 0
jaredlee007
May 13, 2020 01:53am
And why aren't religious scholars in Pakistan following Saudi guidelines. The self-proclaimed religious leaders in Pakistan follow only those aspect of Saudi Arabia that can be used for politics and fame. This is called Selective Attention (of Pakistani mullahs and maulanas). I'd respect these religious leaders if they had fully supported the govt. during COVID-19 by enforcing a complete shutdown of all mosques in the country. But they failed miserably.
Recommend 0
Rayan Bhai
May 13, 2020 01:59am
Ksa. Are doing best practice hope all Muslims follow
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 13, 2020 02:31am
24-hour curfew? a bit too harsh.
Recommend 0
Tamilselvan
May 13, 2020 02:54am
No mullah dare not oppose it. KSA knows how they enforce the rules and hats off to them for it.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 13, 2020 03:33am
Pakistan: Smart-Lockdown Saudi Arabia: Curfew-Lockdown
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 13, 2020 03:50am
Good decision, every country to learn from Saudi Arabia
Recommend 0
Salim
May 13, 2020 04:42am
Smarter than Pakistanis! Occasionally they do something right.
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
May 13, 2020 04:50am
Excellent step.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 13, 2020 04:59am
"Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday". It makes sense.
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 13, 2020 05:56am
Other Countries should follow ...
Recommend 0
Baazigar
May 13, 2020 07:47am
People started to understand religions will not save them from the Corona Pandemic. Only humanity should prevail.
Recommend 0
Muqali Khan
May 13, 2020 08:12am
Very wise move, no non- sense approach.
Recommend 0
Aftab
May 13, 2020 08:33am
We should learn from Saudi instead of of Maulanas
Recommend 0
NG
May 13, 2020 08:55am
Can this be imagined in Pakistan?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The way out

The way out

Covid-19 has wreaked more devastation among richer nations.

Editorial

May 13, 2020

Lawmakers’ reality

BOTH houses of parliament have returned to work. Unfortunately, it seems that the long break away from the...
May 13, 2020

Medicine import

THE issue of importing medicines and raw material used in the making of drugs from India continues to generate a...
May 13, 2020

Banning groups

STARTING from the Musharraf era, the state has regularly been proscribing a variety of outfits, including sectarian...
May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...