'Serious' consequences if US reopens too fast: top govt expert Fauci

AFPUpdated May 12, 2020

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is seen in a frame grab from a video feed as he testifies remotely from his home during a US Senate committee hearing on Covid-19 in Washington, US, May 12. — Reuters
The US government's top infectious disease expert warned Congress on Tuesday that ending lockdowns too quickly could bring severe consequences including new outbreaks of the coronavirus just as the country tries to overcome the pandemic.

Anthony Fauci told a Senate panel the federal government had developed guidelines for local jurisdictions on how to safely re-open activities, and a sustained decrease in cases for 14 days was a vital first step.

“If a community or a state or region doesn't go by those guidelines and reopens ... the consequences could be really serious,” said Fauci.

Fauci acknowledged that US deaths caused by the virus are likely higher than the roughly 80,000 fatalities in the current official government toll.

US Senators listen to Dr Anthony Fauci during the hearing in Washington. — Reuters
This, he said, was because many people particularly in hardest-hit New York died at home before they could be admitted to a hospital.

But he also said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the prospects of a vaccine, with eight candidates currently undergoing clinical trials.

“We have many candidates and hope to have multiple winners,” he said. “In other words, it's multiple shots on goal.”

'A bridge too far'

Asked by a senator about the prospect of US students returning to schools and universities in the fall, Fauci said: “The idea of having treatments available or a vaccine to facilitate the re-entry of students into the fall term would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.”

He said "even at the top speed we are going", the experts did not see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this term.

Remote testimony

Fauci, who has become the trusted face of the federal government's virus response, was one of four top medical experts testifying remotely at the hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labour and Pensions Committee.

The New York Times had earlier reported Fauci would warn the country would see “needless suffering and death” if it rushed too quickly to re-open, but the remarks did not eventually feature in his opening address.

There has been frequent speculation that Fauci's forthright approach has irritated President Donald Trump, who has been accused of downplaying the dangers of the crisis as he rushes to restart the economy.

Read: Heat, humidity and injecting disinfectants — Trump offers more thoughts on fighting the virus

Tuesday's hearing was Fauci's first appearance before Congress since Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci himself is in “modified quarantine” after Vice President Mike Pence's spokeswoman — who he had no close contact with — tested positive.

“Opening Up America Again” is the name of the administration's guidelines on a three-phase approach to help state and local officials reopen their economies, while observing medical advice on limiting the spread of the virus.

Among the administration's requirements before moving to a phased comeback, states should have a “downward trajectory” of documented cases or positive tests, as a percentage of total tests, over two weeks.

There should be a robust testing programme for at-risk healthcare workers, with asymptomatic cases screened as well, and contacts of positive cases traced.

Trump has been criticised as essentially abdicating any leadership role during the pandemic, leaving states on their own to grapple with their outbreaks and even bid against each other to obtain critical medical equipment on the open market or abroad.

While the situation has improved in New York — the epicentre of the US outbreak — progress has been slow elsewhere.

The US has reported more than 80,000 deaths and 1.3 million infections.

Comments (7)

Bipul
May 12, 2020 10:35pm
Current situation is already serious.
Fastrack
May 12, 2020 11:13pm
I thought there would be none more clueless than Modi. But Trump is sure getting pretty close.
M. Saeed
May 12, 2020 11:57pm
As usual with every Government, US Government is behaving wiser than all the experts in their respective fields. The unshakable hallucination of power.
Faizan Ansari
May 13, 2020 12:01am
Virus have already created havoc all over the world with letter C - China, Chinese virus, Covid-19, Corona virus, Congress(US & India).
Mansur Ul Haque
May 13, 2020 12:12am
Doctors are saying right. Producing vaccine for Coronavirous will take time. But the question is how long people can live inside their houses. Very soon staying alone or living in isolation will start impacting the lives of people negatively. I apprehend if this lock down is prolonged further than time will come instead of treating people from cornivirous we shall start treating people as result from living in isolation/ alone.
Adil Jadoon
May 13, 2020 01:21am
Are you all being “very alert” don’t let Boris down!
Changez Khan
May 13, 2020 02:30am
A very honest man who is not afraid to speak out the reality.
