Bilawal asks Qureshi to retract statement on PPP fanning provincialism or resign

Dawn.comUpdated May 12, 2020

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — DawnNewsTV

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday demanded that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi retract his statement accusing the Sindh government of fanning provincialism.

"When I talk about Sindh, they accuse me of playing the Sindh card. But when I talk about Balochistan or KP or Gilgit-Baltistan, they don't accuse me of playing the provincial card?

"I want that minister (Qureshi) to take back his statement. If he can't take it back, then I demand his resignation. Unacceptable!" said Bilawal at a press conference that was held hours after the Senate session ended.

The PPP chairman was responding to comments made by Qureshi during a special Senate session to debate the government's policy on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qureshi — who earlier heard stinging criticism of the PTI-led government on the floor of the House by Senator Sherry Rehman — had lashed out at the PPP benches, saying that a party which once "stood for the federation now reeks of provincialism" and rejected claims that the Centre had left Sindh on its own amidst the pandemic.

"This is not the PPP of the past, which was a symbol of the federation. Today, I sense the roots of provincialism in the party," the foreign minister said.

"Karachi is as much ours as it is yours. Sindh is ours. Sindh's capital is ours; even now the people of Karachi support PTI and our allied party MQM," he said, and told PPP senators in the legislature to "get ready" as the PTI would also make inroads in Sindh, "just like we did in Punjab and KP".

Bilawal called the foreign minister's comments a "slap on the face".

"We want to save our country and this man is talking about proving political mettle in Sindh? Not everything is about politics. We should avoid playing up these debates during a global health crisis.

"My efforts are in front of the people. When I got the chance yesterday [during the National Assembly session], I put forward my view in front of the people, and look at how we were abused in return. It's sad."

Bilawal also took the opportunity to criticise Prime Minister Imran Khan for his absence in yesterday's NA session.

"PM Imran should have attended and explained his point of view because he is the leader of the government [...] he wants workers, labourers to go to work but will not step outside to fulfil his basic duty."

Centre always speaks negatively: Murtaza Wahab

Earlier, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had also responded to Qureshi's comment, saying it was actually the federal government that "reeks of prejudice".

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said the PTI-led federal government always talked "negatively".

"I want to give a reply to the champions who talk negatively about the 18th Amendment. When National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) was devolved to the Sindh government in 2011, it was only on Rafeequi Shaheed Road and its budget was Rs700 million. The Sindh government established satellite centres of the institute in several cities and its budget after the 18th Amendment is Rs11 billion. People from all over Pakistan come to get treated there," he said.

He questioned whether the PTI — which has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the last seven years — could boast of even one such hospital where people of Sindh could go and receive quality treatment for free.

Wahab claimed that the federal government had put on a "lens of prejudice and was unwilling to take it off".

"Take the example of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). 8,500 people benefited from treatment at the hospital in the last year. These people were from all over Pakistan and even Pakistanis living abroad who came here to get treatment. We gave land for the Indus Hospital where thousands of people are treated for free," he said, listing the provincial government's achievements.

"The Centre does not give even a rupee for any of these health institutes. People from all over Pakistan and even those living abroad are treated here which proves we do not believe in provincialism. Our vision is to serve," Wahab added.

He questioned why Prime Minister Imran did not visit Sindh since the pandemic began. "He goes to all the provinces but he does not come here. Tell us, then who is biased?" Wahab asked.

"We have offered them again and again to work together. Just because you have conflicts with [Sindh government] doesn't mean you can undermine all [our] good work."

Karachi King
May 12, 2020 05:19pm
You have no good, except making money from poor people. You people make money on citizens death.
Recommend 0
ibrahim S
May 12, 2020 05:21pm
Please don't start another fiasco to settle political score. It clearly demonstrates how the Government and opposition consider the best interest of the public other than their own egos.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 12, 2020 05:23pm
FM Quarishi is absolutely right and his heart in right place. FM has been a part of PPP and knows exactly how and what PPP is up to. Zardari and now his son Bilawal just want one thing that current government fails.
Recommend 0
Asheikh
May 12, 2020 05:33pm
Only reason the numbers are so high in Sindh is because people do not trust PPP. It is corrupt to the core and people would see anything they say as money making business.
Recommend 0
Daanish
May 12, 2020 05:42pm
When will PPP will do a soul searching, and answer its voters about bad governance for the last 15 years in Sindh. None of the hospitals are in shape. Thar never recovered, children die every day and PPP always did politics.
Recommend 0
Shariq
May 12, 2020 05:46pm
Sindh government has done no good work
Recommend 0
Gaz
May 12, 2020 06:04pm
PPP is just a small local Sindh party now thanks to the Zardaris
Recommend 0
Tuk
May 12, 2020 06:08pm
Actually PTI is doing politics here after losing public support over their failed response to covid 19.
Recommend 0
qbc
May 12, 2020 06:11pm
@Asheikh, A number point could be Punjab is doing a lot less tests per day as compared to sind.
Recommend 0
Abbas shah
May 12, 2020 06:12pm
Only pandemic and its deadly corrosive effects on masses and how to save lives must only be discussed.
Recommend 0
Fawad bhai
May 12, 2020 06:26pm
Qureshi is right but so is Bilawal. PPP has done nothing but played politics every chance it got and has always blamed the federal govt to score points. Having said that, IK should be doing his duty and attending these sessions. Having the patience to listen to opponents is part of democracy.
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 12, 2020 06:36pm
This Pandemic is also working as the survival-kit for the politicians holding the forts and those who successfully come out of it, will get propelled back to the helms again.
Recommend 0
Chacha
May 12, 2020 06:40pm
PTI and the federal government is doing politics, they have no face after their obvious pathetic and confused performance in the center
Recommend 0
India
May 12, 2020 06:45pm
Absolutely right; ppp just provincial party & truth always hurt
Recommend 0
ASK
May 12, 2020 07:16pm
Look who is talking. No competence, no accountability, no transparency....want others to resign.
Recommend 0
Ajaz
May 12, 2020 07:20pm
Desperation by PTI. The are only thinking about votes. Since PPP received praise for their work, PTI have been abusing them non stop. Really dirty politics by PTI. Shameless at a time of crisis. Why doesn't the prime minister to to Sind? He said himself how important Karachi is. He should visit every province, it's his duty.
Recommend 0
Dr Tarik
May 12, 2020 07:44pm
Tell us why kids are dying in Sindh.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 12, 2020 07:56pm
FM Qrashi in no way retract his statement about PPP as he is correct and being honest.
Recommend 0
JackJones
May 12, 2020 08:11pm
Bilawal Bhutto please leave Pakistan and take your dad with you. Even in these difficult times you are still playing politics.
Recommend 0
Javed
May 12, 2020 08:57pm
‘or resign,’ people don’t resign at the drop of a hat. 18th amendment is good, 18th amendment is safe.
Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
May 12, 2020 09:28pm
I agree atkeast with Murtaza Wahab, that PM has a problem to come to Sind.. His visit credentials speaks of it.....
Recommend 0
Aftab Khan
May 12, 2020 09:45pm
How can anyone take this guy seriously?
Recommend 0
Zak
May 12, 2020 10:01pm
Since PTI came, PPP can't loot anymore hence the pain of spending out looted reserves.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 12, 2020 10:04pm
Ghani the PPP member had police to remove donkeys from schools in his constituency. Where has the money given by federal governement, gone. Bilawal Explain.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
May 12, 2020 10:38pm
The sad part is PPP does use Sindh card where it suits them. However Qureshi should have chosen his words wisely. Somethings are better left unsaid!
Recommend 0
Adnan A
May 12, 2020 10:42pm
@Tuk, PPP and PML-N is doing more politics . The laws that PPP is complaining about was enacted during PPP government on the federal level . Federal government is operating under the same law .
Recommend 0
Asad
May 12, 2020 10:55pm
True, PTI does not want the assembly to hold sessions normally so every time a session is held one of the PTI goons say something disrespectful and detrack it
Recommend 0
Suhail Kidwai
May 12, 2020 11:01pm
That’s what you are doing Bilawal
Recommend 0
citizen
May 12, 2020 11:45pm
Shah said "Karachi is ours". Then show it by actions, we know that even PTI MNA resigned due to un-empathetic attitude of PTI towards Karachi.
Recommend 0
nooruddin
May 12, 2020 11:47pm
Stop crying Bilawal. All you think about how to increase your bank account on the coast of Pakistan's people. NO more.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:13am
@Ahsan Gul, Mr. Ahsan Gul, You are right.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:13am
@Karachi King, Mr. Karachi King, Correct.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:15am
@Daanish, Mr. Daanish, Mr. Bilawal Zardari doesn't know the surrounding of Bilawal House, Karachi and he can't do anything for the welfare of people except script-reading.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:19am
@Chacha, Mr. Chacha, Mr. Bilawal Zardari and PPP can't do any welfare for the people except doing corruptions. Presently, it is difficult for them to do corruptions and crimes because of that they have a game of blaming and criticising, nothing else.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:22am
@India , Mr. India, Absolutely. PPP is using Sindh-Card for decades but this Sindh-Card is losing the effectiveness day by day because the inhabitants of the rural areas of Sindh are realising their poor condition. They are awaking. Enough is enough.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 12:24am
@Suhail Kidwai, Mr. Suhail Kidwai, " That’s what you are doing Bilawal " What do you mean by this? Do you mean script-reading by him?
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 13, 2020 12:41am
Thank you Bilawal Bhutto (and Sheri Rahman) for properly wearing the non-N95 mask. Most of the Pakistani politicians waste good masks by covering only the beard.
Recommend 0
Kashif Alam
May 13, 2020 12:49am
Instead of playing a blame game, all political leaders must come on the Same page to build consensus on fighting against Corona virus
Recommend 0
Ghani K
May 13, 2020 01:00am
Here we have situation where close to a thousand have died, thousands infected by virus but our politicians are once again on blame game.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 13, 2020 01:18am
Inherited leader Bilawal always make stupid statements
Recommend 0
S. Nasheed Ahmed
May 13, 2020 01:30am
Without doubt, PPP is now just a regional & not even a provincial party, winning seats mostly from Rural Sindh. Due to a manipulation of the national census & gerrymandering of electoral constituencies, Sindh Interior will always have a majority of seats in the Provincial Assembly. The PPP manipulates the minds or the votes of the Rural population so that their party can win nearly all the Rural seats, and thus gain political power in the province, without actually showing any worthwhile performance.
Recommend 0
rafiq
May 13, 2020 01:38am
Bilawal says Qureshi to resign otherwise he will do what?
Recommend 0
Nadeem
May 13, 2020 01:40am
I can’t believe that this person is one of the likely candidates for PM in future!
Recommend 0
Rayan Bhai
May 13, 2020 02:01am
Qurshni. Is not smart man like Bilawal
Recommend 0
Changez Khan
May 13, 2020 02:29am
Qureshi is 100% right.
Recommend 0
Haider
May 13, 2020 03:03am
PPP, for a change needs to focus on governance in Sindh.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 13, 2020 07:38am
Bring your looted wealth back to Pakistan and spend on sind pandemic, then no need to ask the federal governemnt.
Recommend 0
Hayree
May 13, 2020 07:45am
He is saying the truth and truth as expected is bitter.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 13, 2020 08:39am
The only one to resign should be PPP. Period.
Recommend 0
Zai Khan
May 13, 2020 08:42am
I will vote again for PTI. PPP has turned Sindh into new moen jo daro. And if PPP comes into leadership of sindh government again then i will try to migrate to Punjab or KPK or even balochistan.
Recommend 0
Babar
May 13, 2020 08:43am
Bilawal... you are a loser... and trying have a pick .... how many of your ministers have resigned on corruption? Stay back and relax...
Recommend 0
Fazal Karim
May 13, 2020 08:45am
Who is not aware Sindh card,used extensively to stop construction of Kalabagh dam so vital for Pakistan food security and economy. PPP has planted several Jiyesindh parties in Sindh for ensuring its success in polls in spite of hopeless performance. When MQM was coalition partner of PPP in Sindh, never ever an Urdu speaking Sindhi was given chance of holding Chief Ministership, even senior ministership was denied to MQM, there was hue and cry on very propsal. PPP is using sindh card in filling all government posts by jialas.
Recommend 0
Miqbalrangoonwala
May 13, 2020 08:54am
Ppp have no panodol tablets in hospitals in sindh what the talk they do on medical.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 08:57am
@rafiq, Mr. rafiq, " Bilawal says Qureshi to resign otherwise he will do what? " Nothing. Mr. Bilawal Zardari will do script-reading as usual.
Recommend 0
Truth will Always Prevail
May 13, 2020 08:59am
When you elect chairman without merit and no experience of any working what so ever. Then peoples should not deserve to be free. wake up and claim your right why he is leader? just because his grand father or Mother was? How long you Pakistani will be slave to these so called Politicians? Another 72 years?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 09:01am
@Rayan Bhai, Mr. Rayan Bhai, Mr. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is sensible, sincere, polite and respectful personality. He isn't like comedian Mr. Bilawal Zardari.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 09:03am
@Babar, Mr. Babar, " Bilawal... you are a loser... and trying have a pick .... how many of your ministers have resigned on corruption? Stay back and relax.... " None. Listening to Mr. Bilawal Zardari is not harmful and don't take him seriously.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 09:14am
@Fazal Karim, Mr. Fazal Karim, The nature never spares the evils. This is the routine work. The grandfather, Mr. (late) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, of. Mr. Bilawal Zardari was not loyal to Pakistan and broke the country because he was a power hungry person. But he met his fate.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 09:20am
@Truth will Always Prevail, Mr. Truth will Always Prevail, Mr. Bilawal Zardari is an imported, inherited by fake will and selected chairman of the most corrupt regional political party PPP. His grandfather Mr. (late) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto broke was a power hungry person and he broke Pakistan. His mother Ms. (late) Benazir Zardari was corrupt and convicted by the Swiss court on corruptions. His father Mr. Asif Ali Zardari and aunt. Ms. Faryal Talpur are well known corrupt people. He is one of the directors of Zardari-Group which is involved in the crimes of money-launderings. He will be standing before the court for conviction. And the most corrupt regional political party PPP is not Pakistan base. It belongs to some rural areas of Sindh. The days of PPP are numbered.
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 13, 2020 09:27am
@M. Afzal Riaz, MD, Mr. M. Afzal Riaz, MD, Actually, Mr. Bilawal Zardari knows nothing. He reads the scripts received by him without knowing the content. His each and every script-reading makes him laughable. He can't realise that he has become a comedian. But there is one question: Who is/are writer/writers of the scripts which are full of stupidity.
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
May 13, 2020 09:32am
FM should apologize. BUT, before he does that, the Zardari family must apologize to the nation for siphoning billions out of the country and stashing into foreign banks. That will be a fair deal.
Recommend 0

