Today's Paper | May 12, 2020

India to start limited trains as it looks to ease lockdown amid rising cases

APUpdated May 12, 2020

Migrant workers from other states desperate to return to their homes wait for transportation to a train station at a slum in Mumbai, India. — AP
India is set to reopen some of its colossal rail network on Tuesday and run limited trains as the country, where coronavirus infections are increasing, looks at easing its nearly seven-week lockdown.

Special trains will depart from select big cities, including Delhi and Mumbai, and run to full capacity. Passengers will be allowed to enter stations only if they are asymptomatic and clear thermal screening; they must maintain social distancing on board and will be given hand sanitisers on entry and exit. More than 45,000 people had purchased train tickets within hours of sales resuming, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Indian Railways also mandated that passengers download a government-run contact tracing smartphone app before boarding the trains. Critics say the Aarogya Setu app endangers civil liberties in how it uses location services and centralises data collection.

India’s rail, road and air services were suspended in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown. Its strictness has helped keep confirmed coronavirus infections relatively low for a population of 1.3 billion. But in recent days, as the lockdown has eased and some businesses have resumed, infections and deaths due to Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, have shot up.

India has confirmed 70,756 cases of coronavirus including 2,293 deaths, but experts believe its outbreak is far greater. Almost a fifth of India’s confirmed infections are people from densely populated cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, which also are major centres of economic activity.

The resumption of some train services was announced late on Sunday, and on Monday, hundreds of passengers, many of them migrant workers with luggage bags perched on their heads, lined up for transportation to a train station in Ahmedabad in western Gujarat state. In central Uttar Pradesh state, they had already gathered at the railway platform.

The train network often described as India’s lifeline totals 67,000 kilometres and normally carries more than 20 million passengers daily.

The lockdown immediately emptied the usually teeming railway stations. It also destroyed the livelihoods of millions of Indians that rely on daily wages for sustenance, left migrant workers stranded in big cities and created a hunger crisis for tens of thousands.

Caught off guard by the large-scale displacement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is now increasingly looking at easing the lockdown. It recently ordered special trains to take migrant workers, students and others stranded by the lockdown to their home states after mounting pressure from the opposition.

Read: Smoke, mirrors and Modi: A grand illusion of governance during Covid-19

On Monday, Modi told state leaders in a video call that they will get a greater say in determining the extent of restrictions and relaxations after May 17 and the government would look at a “gradual withdrawal” of the lockdown.

“We have a twofold challenge — to reduce the transmission rate of the disease, and to increase public activity gradually,” Modi said.

He said the effort now should be to stop the spread of Covid-19 in India’s vast rural areas and emphasised that social distancing remains the “biggest weapon” against the virus till a vaccine is found.

“Now the world will be pre-corona, post-corona just like the case of the world wars. And this would entail significant changes in how we function,” Modi said.

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Venkat
May 12, 2020 01:23pm
Things should move … those who are not taking care will die their own death..
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 12, 2020 02:11pm
Damage already done to lives of poor workers. And now meager steps to control damage. PM Modi is not a medical expert, without assessing the problems of clamping lockdown with 4 hours margin, did a devastating effect to work force. Those in trouble of migration, exodus on roads, will never forget & forgive the administration. Forget expecting any vote from these labors. BJP must form national government to shift some responsibility to opposition , in fact BJP has failed in coping with Coronavirus.
Recommend 0
Jayant
May 12, 2020 02:17pm
@Sairbeen plus., Says who?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 12, 2020 02:20pm
@Jayant, The whole world media!
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 12, 2020 02:22pm
Nice effort by modiji.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 12, 2020 02:24pm
Mismanagement, quarrels within India and with all neighbours. Worst possible leadership India could have during a crisis.
Recommend 0
4dipak.
May 12, 2020 02:27pm
@Sairbeen plus., Sitting in Pakistan, making assumption?
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 12, 2020 05:13pm
Pakistan has trains?
Recommend 0
@Pakistan
May 12, 2020 05:14pm
US and Europe economy gone for a six. They dont make enough PPE to save their population such a lethargy has creep in. Native Population is declining is also reason for worry. Sheikh Rashid should take a clue from India and start train in Pakistan.
Recommend 0

