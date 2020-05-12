DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 12, 2020

US accuses China of hacking vaccine research

AFPUpdated May 12, 2020

Email

Hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for Covid-19. — AFP/File
Hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for Covid-19. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and cybersecurity experts believe Chinese hackers are trying to steal research on developing a vaccine against coronavirus, two newspapers reported on Monday.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are planning to release a warning about the Chinese hacking as governments and private firms race to develop a vaccine for Covid-19, the Wall Street Journal and New York Times reported.

The hackers are also targeting information and intellectual property on treatments and testing for Covid-19.

US officials alleged that the hackers are linked to the Chinese government, the reports say. The official warning could come within days.

In Beijing Foreign Affairs ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian rejected the allegation, saying China firmly opposes all cyber attacks.

“We are leading the world in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research. It is immoral to target China with rumors and slanders in the absence of any evidence,” Zhao said.

The warning would add to a series of alerts and reports accusing government-backed hackers in Iran, North Korea, Russia and China of malicious activity related to the pandemic, from pumping out false news to targeting workers and scientists.

The New York Times said it could be a prelude to officially-sanctioned counterattacks by US agencies involved in cyber warfare, including the Pentagon’s Cyber Command and the National Security Agency.

Last week in a joint message Britain and the United States warned of a rise in cyber attacks against health professionals involved in the coronavirus response by organised criminals “often linked with other state actors.” Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said they had detected large-scale “password spraying” tactics — hackers trying to access accounts through commonly used passwords — aimed at healthcare bodies and medical research organisations.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
May 12, 2020 08:59am
Trump is very lost. Very afraid.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 12, 2020 09:23am
Everything is possible by the Chinese Communist government.
Recommend 0
Gibraltar
May 12, 2020 09:25am
Chinese are at it again. Speaks volumes on Nation’s character in these difficult times.
Recommend 0
MG
May 12, 2020 09:26am
Knowing China, this is quite possible...
Recommend 0
MG
May 12, 2020 10:39am
No wonder China did it...
Recommend 0
Rizwan
May 12, 2020 12:07pm
When you don't have the capability, steal.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...
May 11, 2020

Healthcare lessons

PARTS of the world are beginning to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Battered and bruised they...
May 11, 2020

A divided world

ON Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the “tsunami of hate” that is being witnessed in the...
May 11, 2020

The informal challenge

INFORMAL workers everywhere are the most threatened by the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. An ILO...