Today's Paper | May 12, 2020

Ferozsons in talks to produce Remdesivir

Our Equities CorrespondentUpdated May 12, 2020

Remdesivir has been approved for treating Covid-19 by the US. - AFP/File
Remdesivir has been approved for treating Covid-19 by the US. - AFP/File

KARACHI: Ferozsons Laboratories announced on Monday that its subsidiary BF Biosciences Ltd (BFBL) was in negotiations to enter into a non-exclusive license agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc for the manufacture and sale of Remdesivir to supply Pakistan and 126 other countries.

“There is no obligation at this time for any party to execute any transaction,” Ferozsons told the PSX in a notice.

Ferozsons share hit the upper circuit in trading on Monday as investors fell for the company stocks which also saw several other pharma companies’ record substantial gains.

It went on to say in the notice that “If an agreement is executed by Gilead and BFBL, once production starts, we are confident that we will have sufficient quantities over time to serve the needs of the patients in Pakistan.”

This was followed by a note of caution: “However, at the moment we are uncertain as to the timelines for first launch as an agreement remains to be executed, and thereafter local regulatory approvals and sourcing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for manufacturing Remdesivir may take some time”.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2020

Coronavirus
T-man
May 12, 2020 08:53am
Indians will loose sleep over it.
Recommend 0
T-man
May 12, 2020 08:55am
India has already bycotted Gilead over this agreement.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 12, 2020 08:58am
Never heard Pakistan making vaccines for 126 countries ? Good luck
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 12, 2020 09:02am
IK can stop taking loans as Pakistan can get rich with new vaccine
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 12, 2020 09:05am
Another superb news. Great going Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mushtaq
May 12, 2020 09:07am
Are you sure this will comply with global standards?
Recommend 0
Taimur Khan
May 12, 2020 09:08am
@Thomas , Remdesivir is not a vaccine. It is an antiviral drug administrated intra veinously.
Recommend 0
Imran
May 12, 2020 09:09am
Can we compete with India??
Recommend 0
Banloo
May 12, 2020 09:11am
India is better than Pakistan in medicine
Recommend 0
BK
May 12, 2020 09:30am
Not possible in Pakistan. Try making aspirin.
Recommend 0
Hanolun
May 12, 2020 09:38am
@Thomas , get your hearing checked then....
Recommend 0
Xux
May 12, 2020 09:42am
@Thomas , remdesivir is not vaccine but drug. Dont jump.
Recommend 0
Shohag
May 12, 2020 10:29am
Bangladesh already did it.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 12, 2020 10:54am
@Banloo, India is interested in proper vaccine or antidote to fight covid19. Pakistan can go ahead with Remdesivir of Gilead Science.
Recommend 0
Daanish
May 12, 2020 05:31pm
Great going, MashahAllah. Pakistan strong.
Recommend 0
Pakistani Ahmad Dar Chodhary
May 12, 2020 05:34pm
Gilead has refused to co-operate with Pakistani firm due to quality trust issues
Recommend 0
Lachman
May 12, 2020 05:36pm
Never heard Ferozsons?
Recommend 0

