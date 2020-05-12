DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 12, 2020

SC restrains Pemra from taking action against Neo TV

Nasir IqbalUpdated May 12, 2020

Email

Channel has entertainment licence but shows news, says Pemra. — SC Website/File
Channel has entertainment licence but shows news, says Pemra. — SC Website/File

ISLAMABAD: The Sup­re­­­me Court on Monday res­tr­a­ined the Pakistan Elec­tronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) from taking any co­­ercive measures against Neo TV channel for a period of 15 days until the channel challenges the vires of the Pemra-Tele­vision Broadcast Station Opera­tions Regulations 2012.

A two-judge Supreme Cou­rt bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam had taken up an appeal of Neo TV channel against the Islamabad High Court’s rejection last month of its plea to change its category from entertainment to current affairs and news.

Barrister Syed Ali Zafar, representing the TV channel, argued that Pemra had given a licence to Neo TV under the Pemra Ordin­ance, 2002, but when the channel applied for change of programming-mix, the authority rejected its application on the grounds that under the Regulations 2012, there could be no change in category of the licence.

The appeal filed by Neo TV against the decision of Pemra was also rejected by the high court.

The counsel argued that the judgement of the high court as well as the decision of Pemra were illegal, unlawful and void ab initio.

Under the 2002 Ordinan­­ce, change in the category or the programming-mix was spe­­­­cifically allowed and cou­ld only be refused by Pemra on the ground of public interest, the counsel said, adding that this was an established law that rules and regulations could not override a law.

While banning the change of category in the licence, Pemra had acted beyond its jurisdiction, the counsel said. Consequently, the Regulations 2012 were void.

Barrister Zafar ar­­gued that even if any amendments were to be made in the licence, this could only be done through the rules which were to be approved by the federal government and not through any regulations.

In this case, the counsel argued, the regulations were passed by Pemra without ap­­proval of the federal government which, according to the latest judgement of the Sup­reme Court in the Musta­­fa Impex case, meant the prime minister and the cabinet.

Barrister Zafar said Pemra had simply relied on the judgement of the high court and the Regulations 2012 to close down the television station of Neo TV.

After hearing the counsel, the apex court issued directives to Pemra that no coercive measures would be taken by the authority agai­nst Neo TV for a period of 15 days to enable the channel to challenge the vires of the Re­­gulations of 2012 and raise other grounds and Pemra’s action of closure of Neo TV in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 12, 2020

A worrying gamble

AS was expected, hundreds of thousands of people came out of their homes on the first day of the relaxed lockdown. ...
May 12, 2020

Railway probes

TRAIN accidents are a common feature in Pakistan — and for the railway bureaucracy they are just another routine...
May 12, 2020

Media workers at risk

FIFTY journalists were tested for the coronavirus in Quetta recently. The results of no less than 27 — more than...
May 11, 2020

Healthcare lessons

PARTS of the world are beginning to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Battered and bruised they...
May 11, 2020

A divided world

ON Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the “tsunami of hate” that is being witnessed in the...
May 11, 2020

The informal challenge

INFORMAL workers everywhere are the most threatened by the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. An ILO...