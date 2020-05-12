DAWN.COM

Two traffic policemen among five injured in Peshawar blast

Bureau ReportUpdated May 12, 2020

A Policeman collects evidence from the site of the blast on Monday.—Abdul Majeed Goraya / White Star
PESHAWAR: An explosion on Ashraf Road left five persons — including two traffic constables — injured on Monday, police and rescue officials said.

The explosive device, stated to be remote controlled, was planted near an electric pole and it went off at around 8.30am, a police officer said.

Ambulances of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. The injured included two traffic cops Naeem Khan and Qaiser Khan, a shopkeeper Rafiullah and two passers-by.

Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Bilal Ahmad Faizi told Dawn that the victims received minor injuries and were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital. Three of them had been discharged after treatment while two were in a stable condition, he added.

After the blast, Rampura Gate on Ashraf Road — a busy area due to the presence of a wholesale market — was cordoned off and traffic was diverted to other routes. The personnel of the bomb disposal unit inspected the area.

Police sources said they had already issued a threat alert about possible acts of terrorism by militant organisations.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2020

Terrorism in Pakistan
Pakistan

