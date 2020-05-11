In pictures: SOPs out the window as Pakistani markets open after weeks-long hiatus

In numerous places, many people were seen not observing govt-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19.
People across Pakistan crowded markets on Monday after they opened up for the first time in over a month as the nationwide lockdown was eased despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections.
Areas around wholesale markets in Karachi saw heavy traffic jams, and there were also big crowds in the commercial centres of Lahore and Quetta.
In numerous places, many people were seen not observing the government-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19, including by not wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance.
Header image: A girl walks with her mother for shopping amidst the rush of people in a market in Karachi, May 11. — Reuters
