In pictures: SOPs out the window as Pakistani markets open after weeks-long hiatus

In numerous places, many people were seen not observing govt-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19.
Dawn.comUpdated May 11, 2020

People across Pakistan crowded markets on Monday after they opened up for the first time in over a month as the nationwide lockdown was eased despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections.

Areas around wholesale markets in Karachi saw heavy traffic jams, and there were also big crowds in the commercial centres of Lahore and Quetta.

In numerous places, many people were seen not observing the government-issued guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19, including by not wearing masks and not maintaining a physical distance.

People shop in a market after the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown in Peshawar on Monday, May 11. — AP
People rush to shop at markets in Karachi, Monday. — AP
Women queue to enter a clothing store in Rawalpindi on May 11. — AFP
Shoppers throng a market in Hyderabad on the first day of the easing of the lockdown. — Photo by Umair Ali
This combination of pictures shows (up) a man walking on a deserted street near a closed mosque during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown in Karachi on April 24, and (bottom) commuters making their way along the same street after the government eased the lockdown on May 11. — AFP
People shop from stalls in a market in Karachi. — Reuters
A shopkeeper waits for customers in a market after the government in Lahore on May 11. — AFP
Women and children shop from a stall in a market in Karachi, May 11. — Reuters
Barbers give haircuts to customers in Rawalpindi. — AFP
People visit a market after the government relaxed the weeks-long lockdown in Lahore. — AP
A general view of road traffic and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) building in the background in Karachi on Monday. — Reuters
Women shop for shoes at a market in Hyderabad on Monday. — Photo by Umair Ali
Header image: A girl walks with her mother for shopping amidst the rush of people in a market in Karachi, May 11. — Reuters

Comments (7)

athar
May 11, 2020 10:29pm
Well this is to be expected in a congustely populated country as ours and to expect people observe sops in wishful thinking but what can save us from major demage is to strictly enforse closing and opening timing
M. Saeed
May 11, 2020 10:33pm
We are a ruthless lot of people, not caring even about our own lives in the most killing of all situations.
ashar
May 11, 2020 10:33pm
good luck, Pakistan is no China, it needs discipline to follow any rule or law, and last thing we see in our people is Discipline.
Pak
May 11, 2020 10:38pm
Horrible and disgusting.
Khan
May 11, 2020 10:48pm
The pictures depict how educated we are. Commonsense out the window.Appears people have not been educated on COVID19 precautions. Please stop it.
Khurram Ali
May 11, 2020 10:50pm
Its sad....& then peoplw will blame all on Govt.
Yasir
May 11, 2020 11:45pm
@athar, not sure timing will, because virus spreads in no time at all
