Suspension of domestic flight operations extended to 13th

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 11, 2020

Decision taken spite of hopes from aviation minister for limited domestic operations to resume. — APP/File
RAWALPINDI: Although the government is moving towards easing lockdown restrictions, suspension of the domestic flight operations has further been extended to May 13 (Wednesday).

The decision to this effect was taken on Sunday.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, international and domestic flights operations had been suspended till April 30, to contain the spread of Covid-19. The suspension of domestic flights was further extended to May 7 and again to May 10. However, chartered and cargo flights continued to operate.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had been hopeful after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that limited domestic flight operation was likely to be resumed as suspension of the flight operation would end on May 7 (Thursday midnight).

However, he had said that the final decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the NCC meeting, the Sindh government was not in favour of the resumption of domestic flights and similar reservations were expressed by the Balochistan government, therefore, no decision was taken in this regard.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority with the help of health authorities has been taking all possible measures including installation of scanners at all major airports across the country, to check all international passengers entering Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Truthsayer
May 11, 2020 08:54am
Suspension of domestic flights is a major hardship for politicians and bureaucrats who are used to free flights.
Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
May 11, 2020 09:03am
Airline industries are bleeding......they need stimulus package just to stay alive ....
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 11, 2020 09:12am
PIA is a loss-making airlines.
Recommend 0

