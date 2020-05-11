Suspension of domestic flight operations extended to 13th

RAWALPINDI: Although the government is moving towards easing lockdown restrictions, suspension of the domestic flight operations has further been extended to May 13 (Wednesday).

The decision to this effect was taken on Sunday.

After the outbreak of coronavirus, international and domestic flights operations had been suspended till April 30, to contain the spread of Covid-19. The suspension of domestic flights was further extended to May 7 and again to May 10. However, chartered and cargo flights continued to operate.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had been hopeful after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) that limited domestic flight operation was likely to be resumed as suspension of the flight operation would end on May 7 (Thursday midnight).

However, he had said that the final decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the NCC meeting, the Sindh government was not in favour of the resumption of domestic flights and similar reservations were expressed by the Balochistan government, therefore, no decision was taken in this regard.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority with the help of health authorities has been taking all possible measures including installation of scanners at all major airports across the country, to check all international passengers entering Pakistan.

