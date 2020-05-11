DAWN.COM

Taliban deny having custody of missing US contractor

APUpdated May 11, 2020

Taliban official said formally and informally the Taliban have notified US officials they are not holding Frerichs. — AP/File
ISLAMABAD: Taliban leaders searched their ranks, including in the much-feared Haqqani network, and on Sunday said they were not holding Mark R. Frerichs, a Navy veteran turned contractor who disappeared in Afghanistan in late January.

“We don’t have any information about the missing American,” Sohail Shaheen, the Taliban’s political spokesman, told AP.

A second Taliban official familiar with the talks with the United States said formally and informally the Taliban have notified US officials they are not holding Frerichs. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Washington’s peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who negotiated a peace deal with the Taliban signed in February to allow America and Nato countries to withdraw their troops and end decades of war, asked for Frerichs’ release during his meetings this week in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office.

In a statement on Saturday by the US Embassy in Islamabad, Khalilzad also sought Pakistan’s help in locating Frerichs. He arrived in Islamabad on Friday from Doha before heading to India in his pursuit of a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

He met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa to also press Pakistan’s assistance in getting the Taliban to agree to reduce violence in Afghanistan, where they have stepped up attacks on Afghan Security Forces but not US or Nato forces, in line with the peace deal.

Pakistan has worked with the US to get a peace deal with the Taliban. While it still has influence with the insurgents, a deep mistrust between the militant movement and Pakistan exists.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2020

Comments (8)

May 11, 2020 09:45am
Simply Shameless people
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 11, 2020 09:57am
Check Indian 'embassy'. Actual shameless enemies of peace.
Recommend 0
Brownman
May 11, 2020 10:21am
The Taliban may have seriously hurt him, and are now denying his abduction. Treacherous people, they are.
Recommend 0
Sachhai
May 11, 2020 10:26am
Learn to deal with an India friendly Taliban
Recommend 0
T-man
May 11, 2020 10:37am
Mostly hiding in migraine of the world
Recommend 0
Amjad Durrani Engineer USA
May 11, 2020 10:41am
One never knows with such a messy situation where many regional countries including India have their proxies such as TTP or IS, may be any of these outfits or their affiliates are holding him. One should take Taliban’s assertion of knowing nothing about it, should be taken with a pint of salt because they control 64% of the country and have apparatus at grass root level to dig out whereabouts of the missing contractor. Let us hope that Pakistan govt. which has played a most vital and appreciate role in the recently concluded peace deal between the NATO and the Taliban, will certainly solve this mystery soon.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 11, 2020 10:56am
Liars.
Recommend 0
momtaz
May 11, 2020 11:11am
He was an American spy
Recommend 0

