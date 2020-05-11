Charred body of PTI councillor found in Dadu graveyard

DADU: The charred body of a councillor belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imtiaz Ali Shahani, was found lying in the graveyard, located some two kilometres away from his house, on Sunday.

His brother, Pyar Ali Shahani, told the area police and relatives visiting the bereaved family in Moundar village that Imtiaz had left home telling him that he had a piece of work outside and would be returning soon. He said after a few hours, he was informed by some villagers that they had found the charred boy of Imtiaz lying in the graveyard. He said he rushed to the specified spot and saw the body totally burnt out.

SHO Mohammed Siddique Mallah of the Moundar police station said police took the body into custody upon receiving the information and transported it to the Dadu Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination before it was handed over to the heirs.

He said apparently it seemed to be a suicide case but could be a murder case. Police would investigate the matter from different angles to reach a conclusion, he said, and noted that petrol was used in the incident.

Dadu SSP Dr Farrukh Raza Malik said an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the councillor’s death would be held.

