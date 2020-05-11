DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 11, 2020

Charred body of PTI councillor found in Dadu graveyard

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 11, 2020

Email

The body has been shifted to Dadu Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. — Reuters/File
The body has been shifted to Dadu Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. — Reuters/File

DADU: The charred body of a councillor belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imtiaz Ali Shahani, was found lying in the graveyard, located some two kilometres away from his house, on Sunday.

His brother, Pyar Ali Shahani, told the area police and relatives visiting the bereaved family in Moundar village that Imtiaz had left home telling him that he had a piece of work outside and would be returning soon. He said after a few hours, he was informed by some villagers that they had found the charred boy of Imtiaz lying in the graveyard. He said he rushed to the specified spot and saw the body totally burnt out.

SHO Mohammed Siddique Mallah of the Moundar police station said police took the body into custody upon receiving the information and transported it to the Dadu Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination before it was handed over to the heirs.

He said apparently it seemed to be a suicide case but could be a murder case. Police would investigate the matter from different angles to reach a conclusion, he said, and noted that petrol was used in the incident.

Dadu SSP Dr Farrukh Raza Malik said an inquiry into the circumstances leading to the councillor’s death would be held.

Published in Dawn, May 11th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Bhaskar
May 11, 2020 10:41am
Most likely Jealous PTI brother to accuse PPP or PML.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 11, 2020 10:53am
Had this been PPP leader murdered in Punjab, all hell would have broken loose in media.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 11, 2020

Healthcare lessons

PARTS of the world are beginning to emerge from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Battered and bruised they...
May 11, 2020

A divided world

ON Friday, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the “tsunami of hate” that is being witnessed in the...
May 11, 2020

The informal challenge

INFORMAL workers everywhere are the most threatened by the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. An ILO...
May 10, 2020

Civil defence force

VOUNTEER work is not new to Pakistanis. We have seen people of all age groups stepping up in times of natural...
Herd immunity?
Updated May 10, 2020

Herd immunity?

Herd immunity is a concept based on the body’s immune resistance to a contagious disease within a population.
May 10, 2020

Mourning processions

MOST experts are of the firm view that social distancing and avoiding large crowds is the best way to keep the...