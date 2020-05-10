Markets to reopen on Monday as Sindh starts easing lockdown measures

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday announced the reopening of community markets, retail outlets and neighbourhood shops located in residential areas in Sindh from Monday, May 11.

He made the announcement during a meeting with the small traders' association at the Sindh Assembly Auditorium.

"Shops and markets in Sindh, except plazas and shopping malls, will reopen from Monday (tomorrow) under standard operating procedures (SOPs)," the chief minister announced.

"Business activities across the province will operate from 6am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. There will be a grace period of an hour to close the shops. The lockdown will then start from 5pm sharp and continue until the next morning," he added.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Shah and Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher, among other officials.

According to the chief minister, the following businesses will reopen from Monday (tomorrow) and will operate between 6am and 4pm, Mondays to Thursdays:

Construction activities and related manufacturing industries

Community markets

Retail outlets

Shops in rural areas

Neighbourhood shops located in residential areas

All businesses except the essential ones will remain closed on Friday, Saturday and Saturday — the days will be marked as "safe days".

The chief minister added that the following will remain closed:

Shopping malls, plazas and all other sectors and businesses that were not cleared for reopening after May 9

All educational institutions

Restaurants, hotels, marriage halls and cinemas

Public gatherings, processions, congregations, sports events and concerts will remain banned

Public transport

Barber shops, beauty parlours, spas, game centres, gyms, cafes, social clubs and parks will also remain closed.

Shah acknowledged that the lockdown measures, enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus, have greatly impacted businesses.

"I know your [traders'] difficult position. But I had the option of either saving lives or allowing business activities to continue at the cost of our lives. I chose to save lives," he said, adding that the lockdown in the province had produced "good results".

Citing the extensive discussions between the premiers of all the provinces and the federal government during the National Coordination Committee (NCC) session last week, Shah clarified that the Sindh government hasn't taken the decision on easing lockdown measures unilaterally.

"I had opposed the reopening of public transport and resumption of trains and flights," Shah stated.

The chief minister thanked the federal government for accepting his requests on the aforementioned issues, adding that he was "grateful" to the federal government for finding consensus on easing lockdown measures.

Shah, however, rejected the "political criticism" against the Sindh government, saying that "an impression has been given to the people of Pakistan that it is only us [the Sindh government] that had imposed a lockdown in the country.

"They aren't actually criticising me. They are, in their naivety, raising fingers against their own government in the centre," Shah added.

The chief minister lauded the traders' community for "strengthening his government's hands" and added that he was grateful to them for cooperating with provincial authorities and keeping their businesses closed amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Shah informed the traders that he will try to request the federal government to disburse additional financial assistance, including loans, to businesses impacted by the lockdown.

“We are working on a plan to steer the business community out of the crisis,” he assured them.