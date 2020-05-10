DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2020

Iran warns of virus resurgence after 51 new deaths

AFPUpdated May 10, 2020

Email

Iranians queue outside a money exchange office in Tehran on May 9. — AFP
Iranians queue outside a money exchange office in Tehran on May 9. — AFP

Iran warned on Sunday of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus as it reported 51 new deaths, almost a month after it started to relax a nationwide lockdown.

Authorities reimposed more stringent measures in the southwestern Khuzestan province, reversing a phased return to work meant to revitalise the battered economy.

“The situation should in no way be considered normal," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in televised remarks. “This virus will be present” for the time being, he added, in the country that has suffered the most deadly outbreak in the Middle East.

Read: Coronavirus could kill 'millions' in Iran, warns Islamic Republic

The new fatalities raised the overall confirmed death toll to 6,640 since the country reported its first cases in February 19.

Iran has allowed a phased return to work since April 11 and has since also reopened mosques in parts of the country deemed to be at low risk.

But Jahanpour said Iran was “witnessing a critical situation in Khuzestan province and to an extent in Tehran”. Both the capital Tehran and Khuzestan remained at “red”, the top level of its colour-coded risk scale.

In the capital, a member of the virus taskforce warned that current health protocols could not contain the spread of the illness in Tehran.

“With businesses reopening, people have forgotten about the protocols,” Ali Maher told ISNA news agency. “Maybe it was too soon” for a return to normal life, Maher said.

Over 100,000 cases

Meanwhile, the situation in Khuzestan has quashed hopes that the virus would die in warmer climates.

Khuzestan's governor Ali Shariati said that state bodies, banks and non-essential businesses in nine counties would be shut down again and inter-city movements limited.

This aimed to “prevent the coronavirus' spread from getting out of hand” and would remain in force until further notice, state news agency IRNA quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised meeting that schools would partially reopen next Saturday. This applied only “for students seeking to meet and talk to their teachers” and attendance would not be mandatory, he said.

Cinemas, stadiums and universities remain closed across Iran.

Jahanpour also said that 1,383 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising total infections to 107,603. Out of those hospitalised, 86,143 had recovered and were discharged, but 2,675 were in critical condition.

Experts and officials both in Iran and abroad have cast doubt over the country's Covid-19 figures, saying the actual number of cases could be much higher.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Joe
May 10, 2020 07:40pm
Iran warned on Sunday of a resurgence of the novel coronavirus as it reported 51 new deaths"" One one hand a warning is being issued about resurgence of Chinese Virus and on the other hand just a few days ago Iran opened up mosques and allowed congregation .
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Data protection bill

Data protection bill

It is important to explore the strengths of the bill as well as address its shortcomings.

Editorial

May 10, 2020

Civil defence force

VOUNTEER work is not new to Pakistanis. We have seen people of all age groups stepping up in times of natural...
Herd immunity?
Updated May 10, 2020

Herd immunity?

Herd immunity is a concept based on the body’s immune resistance to a contagious disease within a population.
May 10, 2020

Mourning processions

MOST experts are of the firm view that social distancing and avoiding large crowds is the best way to keep the...
May 09, 2020

Disrupted learning

AMONG the many functioning systems that the coronavirus has brought to a grinding halt, schooling and education have...
May 09, 2020

Minorities’ plight

RELIGION is central to the identity of the vast majority of Pakistanis, regardless of which faith or sect they ...
May 09, 2020

Iran arms embargo

AS the US has begun to intensify its campaign to renew a UNSC arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in...