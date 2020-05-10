DAWN.COM

Govt to use technology to trace cases, identify virus hotspots: Asad Umar

Dawn.comMay 10, 2020

Asad Umar addresses the media in Islamabad on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said that the government will use technology to trace coronavirus cases and identify virus hotspots throughout the country to enforce a "smart lockdown".

Speaking to reporters at the National Command and Operation Centre in Islamabad, Umar said that according to available data, Punjab was enforcing smart lockdown in some 169 areas while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was enforcing smart lockdown in 177 areas. "This could be a big area or as small as one street," he said.

Umar added that the government has completed work on a portal where data will be collected from all 424 hospitals dealing with coronavirus patients in the country. "Hospitals have already started entering their data. Through this portal we will be able to know the exact number of beds, ventilators and patients in each hospital."

The minister added that the government was also working on a mobile application which people could download for getting information about hospitals and coronavirus facilities. "If someone tests positive [for the virus], they can consult the app to find the nearest hospital that has facilities."

Umar said that this was being done for optimal utilisation of resources. "Through this app, we will be able to avoid a scenario where hospitals do have facilities but the patient is unable to reach them because he does not know where to go," he said, adding that the portal and the app both would go live in the next few days.

He added that the government had engaged with the Rural Support Programme Network who he said had access to more than 25 per cent of the population. "Not only will we communicate awareness messages through them, they will also identify places where we need to send food etc," he said.

Umar noted that some people have stopped sharing their coronavirus symptoms or that they have tested positive over the fear that they would be taken to quarantine centres. He clarified that this was not necessarily the case and the government had issued a notification in this regard, saying that people who have the facility to isolate at home should be allowed to do so.

He urged people to continue taking preventive measures as it was "more important now than ever".

He hailed the services of healthcare professionals, rescue workers, cleaners and other frontline workers and said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to follow precautions so that the virus spread would not get out of control.

Pakistani
May 10, 2020 03:12pm
Good. Keep going.
Recommend 0
VM
May 10, 2020 03:16pm
Till now what you were doing then ?
Recommend 0
Sidharth chandigarh
May 10, 2020 03:19pm
Seriously???
Recommend 0
Darjat
May 10, 2020 03:21pm
Its more important to see %age of access of RSP of most marginalized people not the total population of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Arshad
May 10, 2020 03:36pm
Now !!! What were you doing so far ?
Recommend 0
Sivakumar
May 10, 2020 03:46pm
What technology?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 10, 2020 03:48pm
Easier said than done.
Recommend 0
Ska
May 10, 2020 03:53pm
Indian government has already launched arogyasetu app more than a month back to fight & detect covid patients and many more features. it's very simple and effective. One of the highest downloaded app since it's launched. Pak govt can easily build in the same line.
Recommend 0
Ahmed
May 10, 2020 03:53pm
Will they please define what a smart lockdown is.
Recommend 0
Patriot
May 10, 2020 03:53pm
Too late! At the rate the infections are rising, it will be difficult to control now. The unwillingness of the government to take strict measures at the beginning of the pandemic is mind-boggling.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
May 10, 2020 03:58pm
What technology and tracing you are taking about? People are sitting together without masks and gloves! Where is the must social distancing? Going careless Pakistan will have serious problems in coming days.
Recommend 0
Atul
May 10, 2020 04:24pm
Poor country still struggling for development of App.
Recommend 0
Rizwan Abbas
May 10, 2020 04:36pm
When this technology will be used . We are hearing since december 2019
Recommend 0
Fury khan
May 10, 2020 04:53pm
Asad umar is an MBA, a good heart but it is not his specialty, he was tried for finance minister and now he was assigned a tuff assignment. We can only pray for his success.
Recommend 0
Dr Dummy
May 10, 2020 05:10pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Gen
May 10, 2020 05:24pm
Hit and trial
Recommend 0
Salman Syed
May 10, 2020 05:25pm
What took it so long to implement?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 10, 2020 05:26pm
@Rizwan Abbas, "When this technology will be used . We are hearing since december 2019" Why in December, when on 26 February, Pakistan confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus??
Recommend 0
Ali
May 10, 2020 05:27pm
In the world of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Predictive Analysis..... You guys are calling a "portal" and a static "mobile app" as Technology!!!!!! Incredible!!
Recommend 0
Khurram
May 10, 2020 05:32pm
Very smarty.
Recommend 0
A Shah
May 10, 2020 05:32pm
An app that tells you about nearest medical facilities?? Really? This is the best you can do..that too after 3 months?..and its not even ready yet?!!
Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
May 10, 2020 05:35pm
This info should be on a website not an app! The app should be for contact tracing!but then again the Science an Tech minister only just managed a website with a lunar calendar! Not surprised!
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 10, 2020 05:46pm
@Sidharth chandigarh, "Seriously???" Why? Something not possible in your country??
Recommend 0
Ramana
May 10, 2020 06:02pm
@Pakistani, where is Good?India with 130 crores population 60,000 cases where Pakistan with 22 crores population half of the Indian cases as on now.
Recommend 0
Dave
May 10, 2020 06:11pm
Copy technology from Singapore?? Singapore only 4 millions, what work for Singapore may not work in Pakistan or vice versa.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 10, 2020 06:14pm
@Ramana, According to Worldometer index, India's numbers are disappointing on all counts in percentage terms in your much vaunted healthcare system. You are doing far less tests per million. The worst stats in South Asia!
Recommend 0
Qaisar
May 10, 2020 06:25pm
Pls implement contact tracing ASAP. This is being adopted by many countries and is important at this stage. That could help contain the death rate which is still very high. At this point, Pakistan is part of a league of nations which is still on course to double their death count every ten days. Other countries in that list include Russia, India, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
May 10, 2020 06:54pm
@bhaRAT©, denial does not cure corona .
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
May 10, 2020 07:00pm
Which technology??
Recommend 0
Dr.Quantum
May 10, 2020 07:03pm
@bhaRAT©, First go and check what India is doing to trace covid patients
Recommend 0
NINO
May 10, 2020 07:17pm
All I can say is he is better at it than his boss. But Murad Ali Shah is better than both if them. Wait and see, I guess.
Recommend 0
Aslam Khan
May 10, 2020 08:45pm
A step in the right direction
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
May 11, 2020 07:41am
Wish the government used technology to figure out why it shouldn’t reopen considering the numbers of infected is going up by the minute, and that’s with hardly any testing, imagine the numbers if the government started testing 5000 people a day.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 11, 2020 08:05am
@Ska, any Indian idea will not be accepted
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 11, 2020 08:07am
@Fury khan, if praying can solve problem...why technology
Recommend 0

