Emirates predicts 18-month lull in air demand

AFPMay 10, 2020

The Dubai carrier, the largest in the Middle East, posted 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) in net profit for the financial year ending March, up from $237 million the previous year.
Gulf aviation giant Emirates said on Sunday it would take at least 18 months for travel demand to return to “a semblance of normality”, despite reporting bumper pre-pandemic profits.

The Dubai carrier, the largest in the Middle East, posted 1.1 billion dirhams ($288 million) in net profit for the financial year ending March, up from $237 million the previous year.

It was the 32nd straight year of profit for Emirates, which operates a fleet of 115 Airbus A-380 superjumbos and 155 Boeing-777 airliners.

It had suspended flights on March 22 before resuming some services two weeks later.

Emirates Group chief Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said the airline had performed strongly in the first 11 months of the fiscal year.

“However, from mid-February things changed rapidly as the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the world,” he said in a statement.

This caused “a sudden and tremendous drop in demand for international air travel as countries closed their borders and imposed stringent travel restrictions".

“We expect it will take 18 months at least, before travel demand returns to a semblance of normality,” he added.

Emirates' profits were boosted by a fall in oil prices, causing a 15 per cent decline in fuel costs to $7.2 billion — around 31pc of its operating costs.

However, the carrier saw its annual revenues decline by 6pc to $25 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of a runway at Dubai airport.

The airline said it had transported just over 56 million passengers in the fiscal year, a drop of 4pc year-on-year, while cargo had declined by a tenth to 2.4 million tonnes.

The strong US dollar eroded $272 million of profits, while intensive competition also affected the bottom line.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic paralysed the aviation industry, Emirates had slimmed its orders from both Airbus and Boeing, cutting tens of billions of dollars worth of aircraft.

The government of Dubai, whose economy heavily depends on aviation and tourism, said last month it would inject capital into Emirates to help it cope with the impact of coronavirus.

Comments (10)

M. Emad
May 10, 2020 02:21pm
'PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) losses can soar to Rs6.3bn a month due to Coronavirus' --- Pakistan Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar (18 Mach 2020).
Syed A. Mateen
May 10, 2020 04:04pm
It's not only Emirates Airlines which is affected by coronavirus, but all the airlines in the world are facing the same situation. Dubai, UAE was a hot tourists spot and people use to visit all around the year, more particularly during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). In a report published by the UN, the overall tourism of the world after Covid-19 will be declined between 60% to 80%. Emirates Airlines, or any other airline of the world will only start making profits when Covid-19 will be declared by WHO that it is all over. During the period of pandemic, the business of travel agencies has also gone down drastically worldwide, as no new travel bookings are made by the travellers any more. Airlines have to reduce airfares to attract tourism as and when it will pick up after the prices of oil has decreased in the international market plus the Civil Aviation Authorities all around the world also have to reduce their taxes so that travel should not become a burden on the travellers.
bhaRAT©
May 10, 2020 04:56pm
@M. Emad, Biman Airlines flying as normal, no problems??
Student
May 10, 2020 05:34pm
PIA started profit as operations stop.
Kusmo Dar
May 10, 2020 05:38pm
@bhaRAT©, maybe not but Bangladesh is definitely going better than you!
Pak
May 10, 2020 05:40pm
Cooked up numbers .
Natarajan
May 10, 2020 06:21pm
@bhaRAT©, Flying to where when all international airports are closed.
Jehengir khan
May 10, 2020 07:28pm
All businesses will bleed and only wealth will survey.....expecting merger of many companies.....
Sanjay Sen
May 10, 2020 07:45pm
The rule of petro dollar is over...
Gary
May 10, 2020 08:44pm
@M. Emad, That is true for every airlines including your own.
