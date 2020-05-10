DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2020

Govt urged to bear cost of Covid-19 test for the poor

Dawn ReportUpdated May 10, 2020

Email

A medical staff member wearing protective gear takes a coronavirus sample from a resident sitting in a car in Karachi. — AFP/File
A medical staff member wearing protective gear takes a coronavirus sample from a resident sitting in a car in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday said that the government should bear the cost of the new coronavirus tests for the poor and called for a probe into a drugs scam allegedly occurred under the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government.

Rehman Malik, chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior, said that the destitute could be tested either in government hospitals and if for whatever reason that was not possible, then they could be tested at private clinics and these clinics could be reimbursed.

In a letter addressed to the interior secretary, Mr Malik referred to the 37-point Anti-Corona National Action Plan proposed by the Senate Standing Committee on Interior in March in which he said clear directions had been given that the public should be facilitated with free testing.

He said a major population of the country was living below the poverty line and even the government was giving a subsidiary support of Rs12,000 to the needy. “How can we expect these poor people to pay for tests for Covid-19 [the disease caused by the new coronavirus]?”

PPP seeks probe into import of drugs from India despite ban

“The facility of coronavirus testing was not being provided to the private poor patients in the government hospitals, especially in rural areas, despite their requests, which means that the poor victims of coronavirus will remain untested and could become a source of infection for others around,” the letter said.

He said this was a lacuna as the real situation of the patients would not emerge on the national data being recorded on a daily basis. As till then, there were more than 24,000 patients countrywide having been declared positive, “what is the source of their results? Is the data coming from private hospitals, clinics or from government hospitals,” he asked.

In the letter, Mr Malik also directed the ministry to submit a detailed report on the testing facilities besides seeking details of the donated and purchased medical equipment and their distribution.

“How many total testing kits, medicals kits (PPEs) have been imported? How many have been donated from abroad and how these have been distributed in federal and provincial hospitals?” he asked further.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Besides, PPP secretary general Nayyar Bokhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan being in charge of health ministry was directly responsible for the alleged billions of rupees corruption through the import of medicines from India despite a ban.

In a statement, Mr Bokhari called for the immediate formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate importing ordinary medicines in the name of life-saving drugs from India.

At federal cabinet’s last meeting on May 5, PM Khan had reportedly tasked his adviser on interior Shahzad Akbar to probe into the alleged misuse of permission regarding the import.

Following the Indian government’s controversial decision to change the status of Indian-occupied Kashmir through the repeal of Article 370-A last year, the federal cabinet had imposed a ban on all kinds of trade with India.

However, it was reported that just after one month of the controversial decision, in September 2019, the government allowed the import of life-saving drugs from India.

But instead of importing only life-saving drugs, a large number of other medicines (also manufactured in Pakistan at cheaper rates) were also allegedly imported from there.

PML-N president and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had earlier demanded a probe into the drugs scandal through a parliamentary committee.

“Like the sugar and wheat scandal, Imran Niazi is also the chief culprit in the medicine scandal. Niazi gave approval for importing medicine from India in a cabinet meeting. Import of other medicines under the garb of life-saving medicines is a heinous crime which must not go unpunished,” Mr Sharif had added.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Data protection bill

Data protection bill

It is important to explore the strengths of the bill as well as address its shortcomings.

Editorial

May 10, 2020

Civil defence force

VOUNTEER work is not new to Pakistanis. We have seen people of all age groups stepping up in times of natural...
Herd immunity?
Updated May 10, 2020

Herd immunity?

Herd immunity is a concept based on the body’s immune resistance to a contagious disease within a population.
May 10, 2020

Mourning processions

MOST experts are of the firm view that social distancing and avoiding large crowds is the best way to keep the...
May 09, 2020

Disrupted learning

AMONG the many functioning systems that the coronavirus has brought to a grinding halt, schooling and education have...
May 09, 2020

Minorities’ plight

RELIGION is central to the identity of the vast majority of Pakistanis, regardless of which faith or sect they ...
May 09, 2020

Iran arms embargo

AS the US has begun to intensify its campaign to renew a UNSC arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in...