DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2020

3,000 Afghans return home as Pakistan opens border

Saleem ShahidUpdated May 10, 2020

Email

Majority of returnees had entered Pakistan without travel documents. — APP/File
Majority of returnees had entered Pakistan without travel documents. — APP/File

QUETTA: Pakistan opened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman on Saturday to allow return of Afghans to their country.

Last month, Pakistan sent back over 37,000 Afghan families after it opened the Pak-Afghan friendship gate at Chaman on the special request of the Afghan government.

Official sources said that the friendship gate opened from 8am to 5pm and 2,977 Afghan citizens stranded in different areas of Balochistan crossed into Afghanistan.

Majority of these Afghan citizens had entered Pakistan without travelling documents.

Majority of returnees had entered Pakistan without travel documents

They crossed into Pakistan through the Chaman border and other entering points between Pakistan and Afghanistan on the basis of Afghan national identity cards only.

“The border had opened for crossing Afghans and Pakistanis into their respective countries,” a senior official of the Chaman administration, Zakaullah Durrani, told Dawn over phone.

He said that so far 488 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan had also returned.

Majority of these Pakistani belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while some of them belong to Balochistan and Punjab, he said.

He said that these Pakistanis had been sent to their respective provinces after medical check-up by health officials at the border.

He said that Pakistanis who arrived from Afghanistan on Saturday would be quarantined in the tent village quarantine centre established at Killi Faizo close to the Pak-Afghan border.

“Those Pakistanis who are not willing to spend 14 days in quarantine will be sent back to Afghanistan,” an official of health department said, adding that quarantine was mandatory for all those Pakistanis who were coming from Afghanistan according to SOPs issued by the government of Pakistan.

Mr Durrani said that 488 Pakistanis were allowed to go home after completing the 14-day quarantine period.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Data protection bill

Data protection bill

It is important to explore the strengths of the bill as well as address its shortcomings.

Editorial

May 10, 2020

Civil defence force

VOUNTEER work is not new to Pakistanis. We have seen people of all age groups stepping up in times of natural...
May 10, 2020

Herd immunity?

BASED on the remarks of two key officials at the helm of pandemic control in the country, it appears that the ...
May 10, 2020

Mourning processions

MOST experts are of the firm view that social distancing and avoiding large crowds is the best way to keep the...
May 09, 2020

Disrupted learning

AMONG the many functioning systems that the coronavirus has brought to a grinding halt, schooling and education have...
May 09, 2020

Minorities’ plight

RELIGION is central to the identity of the vast majority of Pakistanis, regardless of which faith or sect they ...
May 09, 2020

Iran arms embargo

AS the US has begun to intensify its campaign to renew a UNSC arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in...