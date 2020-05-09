DAWN.COM

Pakistan's fiscal deficit to surge, tax revenue to miss target this year: Hafeez Sheikh

ReutersUpdated May 09, 2020

A shopkeeper breaks his fast behind a half-open roller shutter, as Ramadan begins during a lockdown in efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus in Karachi. — Reuters
Pakistan’s fiscal deficit will surge to nine per cent in the ongoing fiscal year, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said on Friday, as the economy reels from the fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

With the national tally of confirmed cases of Covid-19 rising to 28,551 and 623 deaths being reported, the government has announced it will start lifting the countrywide lockdown from Saturday (today) in a bid to restart economic activity.

Fear of an economic meltdown is said to be the main reason behind ending the shutdown at a time when the country’s curve, or rate of infections, is edging up sharply.

“The expectation of the deficit we had prior to the coronavirus was 7.6pc. Now, after corona, we think the deficit will touch 8pc plus and that it might be 9pc,” said Sheikh.

In an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, Sheikh said the country will also miss a tax revenue target that had recently been downwardly revised and agreed to with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which gave the country a three-year, $6 billion bailout last year.

The government is set to collect Rs3.9 trillion ($24.54bn) in taxes, 19pc below the downwardly revised target of Rs4.8tr ($30.20bn), he said.

The IMF also gave Pakistan a $1.386bn rapid financing package last month to tackle balance-of-payment problems amid economic fallout from the virus.

The country’s economy is now projected to contract 1pc to 1.5pc in the ongoing fiscal year, Sheikh added, officially corroborating earlier IMF estimates of the extent of the effect of the pandemic on the economy.

The government was targeting growth of 2.4pc in fiscal year 2019-20 as it struggled to restructure the economy, which was suffering from yawning current account and fiscal deficits and depleting foreign reserves.

“Revenue has taken a hit. Exports have taken a hit. Remittances have taken a hit, and, above all, our people are suffering,” Sheikh said.

Analysts say support in term of swift loans, aid and debt relief from development partners, friendly states, financial institutions and G20 countries is likely to create a fiscal space for Pakistan to keep its economy afloat.

The adviser said Islamabad had applied for debt relief that had been offered by the G20 to over 70 countries, adding that it will defer a payment of around $1.8bn for Pakistan for one year.

“World Bank and Asian Development Bank are giving us special packages,” he said, terming it a great breather. “If the creditors are not knocking on your door right now then you can use this period to try and divert that money into more pressing needs at home,” he added.

The upcoming budget for fiscal 2020-2021 is an uphill task Sheikh is to present in early June.

“The first goal is to prevent the corona from affecting our citizens too badly or affecting our economy too badly,” he said, adding he would do his best to try to secure maximum funds for a cash handout to the poor. “We have to try to keep our industry moving especially on the export side.”

The government has already introduced several packages to bail out business and industry, including over a trillion rupee ($6.31bn) stimulus to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy and the cash handout to nearly 12 million families.

Although no one knows how long the coronavirus crisis is going to last, Sheikh said his government would try to slash the fiscal deficit in the next budget as well as cut expenditures, which could be anywhere including defence.

“This is an ongoing discussion which is underway,” he said.

Comments (17)

Harvard
May 09, 2020 06:37pm
Blaming mismanagement on the virus seems to be the best way out for this inept government.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 09, 2020 06:51pm
Things are getting hard to worse rapidly.
Recommend 0
Trump Et
May 09, 2020 06:52pm
"Analysts say support in term of swift loans, aid and debt relief from development partners, friendly states, financial institutions and G20 countries is likely to create a fiscal space for Pakistan to keep its economy afloat".
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 09, 2020 06:56pm
"..above all, our people are suffering.." That is what matters. World economy is in recession unseen in recent times, so economic downturn is expected.
Recommend 0
Ash Man
May 09, 2020 06:57pm
The fiscal deficit will be much more than the projected 9%.
Recommend 0
Joe
May 09, 2020 07:02pm
relief that had been offered by the G20 to over 70 countries, adding that it will defer a payment of around $1.8bn for Pakistan for one year."" What a contrast ? India as a member of G20 contributes to G20 fund and Pakistan takes loan from that very fund .
Recommend 0
ajay
May 09, 2020 07:06pm
more more and more loans will be taken in future..
Recommend 0
Fasttruck
May 09, 2020 07:16pm
As if fiscal deficit and tax revenue targets have ever met before in our country
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 09, 2020 07:20pm
India's growth engine was actually sputtering well before the threat of outbreak arrived. Once one of the fastest growing economies in the world, its growth slowed to 4.7% last year - the slowest level in six years. Unemployment was at a 45-year high last year. Industrial output from the eight core sectors at the end of last year fell by 5.2% - the worst in 14 years. Small businesses had only just begun to recover from the controversial 2016 currency ban that came as a body blow to the cash-consuming informal economy. Now, experts say the coronavirus outbreak is likely to further cripple the already frail economy.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 09, 2020 07:22pm
@Fasttruck, Why pretend to be what you are not?
Recommend 0
Slowtrack
May 09, 2020 07:31pm
This is not news. It was known the very day IK wanted donor countries to reduce loan burden on recipient countries.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 09, 2020 08:10pm
IK's brilliant economic strategies that led to current situation: 1. Blame the past leaders and Covid. 2. G for endless borrowing and campaign on debt relief.
Recommend 0
Sher Afghan
May 09, 2020 08:37pm
Where is Dam Fund ? Gone ?
Recommend 0
Shafiq
May 09, 2020 09:55pm
@bhaRAT©, Corona virus is hammer blow to the economy.
Recommend 0
Vivek
May 09, 2020 10:53pm
@bhaRAT©, why don't you concentrate on your country economy mess?
Recommend 0
Anand
May 09, 2020 11:23pm
What budget would do ? Poverty and starvation have already knocked the doors to many countries, nobody immunized to it.
Recommend 0
Syed
May 09, 2020 11:35pm
IK govt has taken more loans than any previous govt. Instead govt should cut entire budget by atleast 25%.
Recommend 0

