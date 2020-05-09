DAWN.COM

YouTube CEO writes to PM Imran, pledges $5 million to spread virus awareness in Pakistan

Sanaullah KhanMay 09, 2020

In this January, 2020 file photo, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting.­ — INP/File
In this January, 2020 file photo, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speaks to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum annual meeting.

YouTube will give Pakistan $5 million in advertisement grants to spread awareness about the coronavirus, it emerged on Saturday.

In a letter written to Prime Minister Imran Khan, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, YouTube Chief Executive Officer Susan Wojcicki outlined the work "Google and YouTube have been doing to support Pakistan's citizens and businesses through this difficult time".

The letter stated that the tech companies are helping local authorities in the country spread information about the coronavirus through information panels and alerts. Google has also launched a microsite which will appear when anyone searches for coronavirus. The website draws its content from the government's Covid-19 portal, it added.

The online platforms are also combating misinformation and online abuse by showing authoritative sources in top results. "We will continue to quickly remove videos ... that discourage people from seeking medical treatment or claim harmful substances have health benefits," the letter read.

Outlining resources for learning and working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the letter said that Google has created Grow with Google Pakistan — containing resources for "all kinds of remote workers" and Teach from Home — containing resources for educators. It has also created other learning resources for children and professionals.

The letter added that Google was also publishing community mobility reports, using data collected through Google Maps. "We hope that the reports [on movement] can help public health officials in Pakistan, and governments elsewhere respond to the coronavirus," it said.

The letter also offered cooperation with the Pakistani government in creating a "credible and globally consistent digital policy and regulatory framework".

Prime Minister Imran met with the YouTube CEO in January this year on the sidelines of the 50th World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The two leaders held discussions on utilising digital platforms for building Pakistan’s image. The Pakistani entourage also discussed the possibilities of promoting tourism, education and attracting investment through digital platforms.

After the meeting, Tania Aidrus, head of Digital Pakistan, said on Twitter that in the “great meeting”, the two sides discussed efforts to support the thriving content creator community in Pakistan and how the country could work with YouTube to promote responsible digital journalism.

RohanK
May 09, 2020 04:58pm
Another loan in process.
Recommend 0
Shubham Chakraborty
May 09, 2020 05:10pm
Well done Ik
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 09, 2020 05:15pm
Splendid as always, PMIK.
Recommend 0
Manoj
May 09, 2020 05:16pm
First take the money
Recommend 0
NoVoice
May 09, 2020 05:17pm
They make more than that in a month in advertising revenue from Pakistan, BUT as not legally registered in Pakistan, do not pay a penny of taxes. Same as facebook and google. And then come and give charity?
Recommend 0
Nasir
May 09, 2020 05:20pm
$5 million, that's it?
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 09, 2020 05:22pm
A good news for poor people.
Recommend 0
Hari
May 09, 2020 05:22pm
Who is CEO, from which country he is from ?
Recommend 0
Aftab Khan
May 09, 2020 05:24pm
What version of the virus awareness does YouTube want to broadcast?
Recommend 0
Aftab Khan
May 09, 2020 05:27pm
Why does YouTube feel this need? Is it because people are not scared of the virus in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 09, 2020 05:43pm
@Hari, I think from Sri Lanka
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 09, 2020 05:45pm
Something is better than nothing !
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 09, 2020 05:52pm
@RohanK, Modi never got anything from YouTube.
Recommend 0
Gomez
May 09, 2020 06:06pm
@Nasir, “ $5 million, that's it?” That’s a lot of money for a country like Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 09, 2020 06:06pm
@Vijay, how about hungry labors on the roads and dying on railway tracks.
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 09, 2020 06:08pm
@RohanK, getting load for labor class is better then a country who is let their labor die with hunger on the roads walking and dying on railway tracks.
Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
May 09, 2020 06:14pm
Very nice. Please note it is not for PTI political campaign. Allies and others that matters must also note this. Let's hope it achieve it's objective for which it is granted.
Recommend 0
Jalal Jawad
May 09, 2020 06:21pm
@Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin), at least they know who is dying and who is hungry .
Recommend 0
Fahad Rahat
May 09, 2020 06:40pm
@RohanK, it's a grant not a loan. There is a difference between the two.
Recommend 0
NoVoice
May 09, 2020 06:57pm
To be clear, it is not cash BUT free ads on their own youtube.
Recommend 0
ajay
May 09, 2020 07:04pm
from everywhere just give us money money and money.
Recommend 0
NS
May 09, 2020 07:11pm
The virus is causing havoc in all the developed countries so I am not sure how countries like India, Pak, Sri Lanka etc will survive this virus.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
May 09, 2020 07:21pm
Nobel and good gesture by YouTube for Pakistan. Thanks
Recommend 0
Zapp
May 09, 2020 07:41pm
It is not loan or aid ,but free money that can be used only for advertising on YouTube
Recommend 0
Venkat
May 09, 2020 07:43pm
@Hari, ..she
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
May 09, 2020 07:55pm
@Ahsan Gul, maybe but remember YouTube was banned in Pakistan for quite a while!
Recommend 0
RationalBabu
May 09, 2020 07:56pm
@NoVoice, so is it going to be rejected?
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
May 09, 2020 08:00pm
$5 Million for Pakistan? I pay my income tax of that much amount individually.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 09, 2020 08:11pm
Looks like IK is now accepting small donations from companies like YouTube.. What is next?
Recommend 0
Rohail
May 09, 2020 08:34pm
$5 million is nothing for a company like Google!
Recommend 0
Dave
May 09, 2020 08:42pm
Congratulations
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 09, 2020 09:19pm
@Gomez, yes if used properly
Recommend 0
Raj - USA
May 09, 2020 09:22pm
@Fahad Rahat, It is not a grant in cash. It is a credit that can be used for YouTube ads only.
Recommend 0
Vorshal
May 09, 2020 09:29pm
Be thankful for what you get - everyone is poor or poorer these days!
Recommend 0
gghh
May 09, 2020 09:35pm
@NoVoice, you guys can ask them to discontinue the services
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 09, 2020 09:43pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, India donates money to poor countries.
Recommend 0
Fairguy
May 09, 2020 10:20pm
@NoVoice, Then Pakistan should impose taxes on them.
Recommend 0
Fairguy
May 09, 2020 10:22pm
@Saif Zulfiqar, He doesn't need. The largest watched YouTube Channel is an Indian one.
Recommend 0
Fairguy
May 09, 2020 10:25pm
@NS, There are too many people on the Earth, so many even Corona can't kill too many.
Recommend 0
VPS INDIAN
May 09, 2020 10:42pm
YouTube is a sister company of Google. Sunder Pichai ( an Indian ) is CEO of Google.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 09, 2020 11:37pm
Imran never refuse money .
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 09, 2020 11:38pm
Money makes the world go round.
Recommend 0
Reality check
May 10, 2020 12:20am
@RohanK, Grant is not a loan genius..
Recommend 0
Reality check
May 10, 2020 12:24am
@Jjacky, while ignore the millions of slum dwellers in their own country.. showing off much
Recommend 0

