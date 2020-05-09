DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 10, 2020

US reversal prevents UN vote on pandemic truce

AFPUpdated May 09, 2020

Email

A UN Security Council meeting held in January 2020, before the global pandemic. — AFP/File
A UN Security Council meeting held in January 2020, before the global pandemic. — AFP/File

The United States on Friday stunned other members of the UN Security Council by preventing a vote on a resolution for a ceasefire in various conflicts around the world to help troubled nations better fight the coronavirus pandemic, diplomats said.

Washington's reversal came a day after it agreed to the text, negotiators said under cover of anonymity.

"The United States cannot support the current draft," the country's delegation declared, without further detail, to the 14 other Security Council members, after nearly two months of difficult negotiation over the text.

The latest stalemate continues to leave the global peace and security body largely mute in the face of a once-in-a-century pandemic that has killed more than 270,000 people and raised further fears for the world's most vulnerable.

Read: ‘Worst yet to come’ for countries in conflict, says UN chief

When asked for an explanation of the US move, a State Department official told AFP that China had "repeatedly blocked compromises that would have allowed the Council to move forward".

Diplomats told AFP that the language used in the draft to describe the World Health Organisation was behind the US move to prevent the vote.

But other sources said Washington wanted the Council to return to an initial draft of the resolution which highlighted the need for "transparency" in global cooperation in tackling the pandemic.

"In our view, the Council should either proceed with a resolution limited to support for a ceasefire, or a broadened resolution that fully addresses the need for renewed member state commitment to transparency and accountability in the context of Covid-19," the State Department official said.

US President Donald Trump has accused the WHO of downplaying the seriousness of the outbreak in China.

The procedure blocked by the United States would have allowed the sponsors of the resolution, France and Tunisia, to put it to a vote.

The latest version of the text — obtained by AFP — called for a cessation of hostilities in conflict zones and a 90-day "humanitarian pause" to allow governments to better address the pandemic among those most suffering.

It called on all nations to "enhance coordination" in the virus fight and highlighted the "urgent need to support all countries, as well as all relevant entities of the United Nations system, including specialised health agencies, and other relevant international, regional, and sub-regional organisation."

This wording, which implicitly refers to the WHO without explicitly mentioning it, was the compromise obtained from US and China on Thursday night, according to diplomats.

'Very bad news'

Washington had threatened to use its veto if there were any explicit reference to the WHO, while Beijing brandished its own veto if the global health body were not mentioned, before in the end accepting that it would not be.

Diplomats said the US had let go more than a week ago of its demand for mention of transparency in the French-Tunisian text. The "ball was in the Chinese camp" now, one of them said previously.

The US turnaround "is a very, very bad news for United Nations, the Security Council and multilateralism," said one ambassador from a Security Council member.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been pushing for a cessation of hostilities around the world since March 23, urging all sides in conflict to lay down arms and allow war-torn nations to combat the coronavirus.

French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere told AFP that he would like "of course to continue to try to reach an agreement, if there is room for that."

His Tunisian counterpart Kais Kabtani said discussions are continuing "to convince the Americans". He vowed that the procedure for going to a vote would be taken up again.

Ironically, the Security Council was also engaged on Friday in a major video conference organised by Estonia, which holds the body's rotating presidency this month, on the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

More than 50 ministers from around the world participated, most of them issuing a "plea for multilateralism".

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
snowman
May 09, 2020 01:19pm
UN (and WHO in particular) has already demonstrated zero leadership on this pandemic - another meaningless resolution is worthless.
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 09, 2020 01:20pm
What one can expect from USA of today.
Recommend 0
Insperation
May 09, 2020 01:35pm
Good move by US
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 09, 2020 01:39pm
Amid the ever growing and fastly expanding coronavirus pandemic, its obvious that racist Donald Trump's administration does not want to shut off its most vital and important source of income, which is selling arms and ammunition to the world in general and war-ridden nations in particular, at hefty profit.
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
May 09, 2020 02:19pm
If there are no wars, who will buy the weapons then? Shameful again by USA. Rightfully paving way for China's leadership.
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
May 09, 2020 02:44pm
Rightly voted by United States.
Recommend 0
Multani
May 09, 2020 03:10pm
USA has been the global policeman assuring peace around the world so the rest of the world could do business freely specially after cold war. It wants to make its own decisions at its own time.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 09, 2020 03:33pm
US once again siding against the world.
Recommend 0
Rajesh
May 09, 2020 04:00pm
Rightly vetoed by USA. China has got the taste of its own receipe of vetoing everything now.
Recommend 0
Tamza
May 09, 2020 04:11pm
This makes the US ever less relevant; as a has-been, ‘former’ global power.
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
May 09, 2020 04:54pm
For obvious reasons the US will never be interested in peace and security as it doesn’t serve its interests. The US has always been and always will thrive on manufactured wars and conflicts that feeds its military industrial complex and its hegemonic designs.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 09, 2020 06:23pm
U.S knows what it is doing.
Recommend 0
Rahul
May 09, 2020 06:25pm
China needs to be taught a lesson now and moving forward. Excellent move by U.S.
Recommend 0
Joe
May 09, 2020 07:07pm
while Beijing brandished its own veto if the global health body were not mentioned"" If we see the world trend against China,day is not far of when China will lose her veto power.
Recommend 0
Rai
May 09, 2020 07:19pm
Why did the Chinese refuse to put the word "transparency" in the WHO draft? The Chinese threatened to exercise their veto and block the resolution if the word "transparency" was included in the WHO draft.
Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
May 09, 2020 11:56pm
UN has become irrelavent. USA is the Empire. Menoply is not good.
Recommend 0
Meow
May 09, 2020 11:58pm
Nobody learn nothing even with the pandemic.
Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
May 10, 2020 12:04am
Security council is in the interest of certain countries!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Defying DNA

Defying DNA

Fahd Husain
The virus provided an opportune time for the federal leadership to evolve out of its narrow political base.

Editorial

May 09, 2020

Disrupted learning

AMONG the many functioning systems that the coronavirus has brought to a grinding halt, schooling and education have...
May 09, 2020

Minorities’ plight

RELIGION is central to the identity of the vast majority of Pakistanis, regardless of which faith or sect they ...
May 09, 2020

Iran arms embargo

AS the US has begun to intensify its campaign to renew a UNSC arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in...
May 08, 2020

Zakat matters

THE collection and distribution of zakat by the state has once more come under discussion, this time due to the...
May 08, 2020

A farce called NAB

NAB IS once more in the dock, literally. The PML-Q leadership — the ruling PTI’s ally — has challenged before...
May 08, 2020

Deprived of inheritance

WOE betide a woman who insists on her rights in this patriarchal society. The full spectrum of family and communal...