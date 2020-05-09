DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 09, 2020

Belgian, US scientists look to llamas in search for Covid-19 treatment

ReutersMay 09, 2020

Email

A llama named Winter is seen in this undated photo released by the VIB-UGent Centre for Medical Biotechnology in Belgium. — Reuters
A llama named Winter is seen in this undated photo released by the VIB-UGent Centre for Medical Biotechnology in Belgium. — Reuters

A llama called Winter could prove useful in the hunt for a treatment for Covid-19, according to US and Belgian scientists who have identified a tiny particle that appears to block the new coronavirus.

The scientists, from Belgium’s VIB-UGent center for medical biotechnology and the University of Texas at Austin, published research on Tuesday in the journal Cell, with the llama in Belgium central to their studies.

The group began four years ago looking into antibodies that might counter the Sars virus, which spread in 2003, and the Mers virus that flared up in 2012.

“The work was a side project in 2016. We thought maybe this was interesting,” said Xavier Saelens, joint leader of the Belgian part of the collaboration. “Then the new virus came and it became potentially more crucial, more important.”

Winter, the llama, was given safe versions of the Sars and Mers viruses and samples of its blood were later taken.

Llamas and other members of camel family are distinct in creating standard antibodies and smaller antibodies, with which scientists can more easily work.

The Belgian part of the research team, also led by Bert Schepens, identified fragments of the smaller antibodies, known as nanobodies, to see which bound most strongly to the virus.

Saelens describes the new coronavirus as the cousin of the Sars virus. Both have a corona, or crown, shape with protein spikes, onto which an antibody can latch.

The team intend to begin tests on animals, with a view to allowing trials with humans to begin by the end of the year. Saelens said negotiations were under way with pharmaceutical companies.

The research is not the first into nanobodies derived from camels or llamas. French group Sanofi paid 3.9 billion euros ($4.23 billion) in 2018 to buy Ghent-based nanobody specialist company Ablynx.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
May 09, 2020 05:19pm
Any discovery by Pakistani scientists on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ?
Recommend 0
Wolf
May 09, 2020 06:05pm
Common sense uncommon.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Defying DNA

Defying DNA

Fahd Husain
The virus provided an opportune time for the federal leadership to evolve out of its narrow political base.

Editorial

May 09, 2020

Disrupted learning

AMONG the many functioning systems that the coronavirus has brought to a grinding halt, schooling and education have...
May 09, 2020

Minorities’ plight

RELIGION is central to the identity of the vast majority of Pakistanis, regardless of which faith or sect they ...
May 09, 2020

Iran arms embargo

AS the US has begun to intensify its campaign to renew a UNSC arms embargo against Iran that is due to expire in...
May 08, 2020

Zakat matters

THE collection and distribution of zakat by the state has once more come under discussion, this time due to the...
May 08, 2020

A farce called NAB

NAB IS once more in the dock, literally. The PML-Q leadership — the ruling PTI’s ally — has challenged before...
May 08, 2020

Deprived of inheritance

WOE betide a woman who insists on her rights in this patriarchal society. The full spectrum of family and communal...