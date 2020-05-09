DAWN.COM

Shia clerics insist on bringing out processions

Kalbe AliUpdated May 09, 2020

In this file photo, members of the Shia community take part in a procession. — AFP/File
In this file photo, members of the Shia community take part in a procession. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Several Shia groups have conveyed to the government that they will bring out processions to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali and it cannot ban them.

The resolve was expressed by top Shia clerics belonging to different religio-political groups during a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri here on Friday. The Shia clerics belonging to Sindh and Punjab participated in the meeting through video link.

The minister said the current situation required the protection of people from coronavirus and it should be the top priority. He said that permission for the processions would be granted after consultation with the provinces.

The meeting was called to discuss the mourning processions and gatherings related to the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali falling on May 13 to 15 (19th to 21st Ramazan).

While the Sindh government took the decision to ban the processions on April 28, the leaders of Shia groups expressed their defiance only two days ago.

Leaders of Shia groups meet minister

“This created a conflict-like situation. The government should have controlled the social media activism by sectarian groups,” said a senior Shia cleric. He said some proscribed groups had issued provocative and derogatory statements on social media following the Sindh government’s decision.

During the meeting, Mr Qadri lauded the clerics’ role and said religious circles had largely implemented the 20-point action plan agreed between the government and ulema. He praised the managements of Shia mosques for abiding by the directives.

The meeting was attended by Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen head Allama Nasir Abbas, Shia Ulema Council secretary general Allama Arif Wahidi and Tehreek Nifaz-i-Fiqah Jafaria (TNFJ) senior leaders Allama Basharat Imami and Allama Qamar Zaidi.

Allama Nasir Abbas and Allama Arif Wahidi pointed out that President Arif Alvi had announced that the processions commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali too would be allowed following the SOPs agreed under the 20-point action plan.

However, Allama Qamar Zaidi told the religious affairs minister that the TNFJ would not accept any obstruction or binding to restrict the processions.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2020

Email

xforme
May 09, 2020 08:18am
they should learn form iran and see for themselves the death this virus is causing . if they are happy to die it is their problem, but should not jeopardise the rest of the country
Recommend 0
SKChadha
May 09, 2020 08:26am
Best option of IK, revoke lock down before start of procession.
Recommend 0
Tilu
May 09, 2020 08:27am
This is the situation of our country. Clerics threaten the elected democratic government. Sad
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 09, 2020 08:33am
Shia clerics seems encouraged by the 'mosque congregational prayers' permision of Pakistan Government.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 09, 2020 08:34am
Shias have equal right on bringing our processions. It should either be banned for all sects or none.
Recommend 0
Baba
May 09, 2020 08:35am
Ban on procession is not justified and acceptable by the devotees who are faithful believers of Hazrat Amir al Momneen Ali A.S
Recommend 0
Batman
May 09, 2020 08:42am
Good job
Recommend 0
Kris
May 09, 2020 08:50am
Religious rites are supreme, govt laws are secondary. President has allowed the procession with 20 points SOPs. Now, why stop this?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 09, 2020 09:03am
The most respectable Shia Clerics should be explained to see what happened in Qum Iran congregations. The effected pilgrims from that gatherings came to Pak and we are yet facing those spreads. It’s better to cancel this year rally, but if it’s so crucial than follow guidelines keep distances, and cut down to lower numbers of participants. Inshallah all will be well.
Recommend 0
Wallah
May 09, 2020 09:30am
Hazarat Ali is our hero and procession must be begin soon Inshallah.
Recommend 0
BK
May 09, 2020 09:54am
Why not
Recommend 0
BK
May 09, 2020 09:55am
Equal rights. Time to demonstrate.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
May 09, 2020 09:56am
The religio-political groups in Pakistan are more powerful than any provincial or federal government.
Recommend 0
Sach baat
May 09, 2020 09:58am
Across religious and across nations, juloos and conggregations and crowd pulling has become a norm. It has come to be a display of religiousness and piousness. While in no religion crowd pulling is advised. This is a practice manufactured by custodians of religion- no matter which religion. Religion is a private affair between the individual and the almighty. This basic fundamental tenet is what we seem to have forgotten.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 09, 2020 10:29am
Procession will not give food, and hardly there are rights that you can demand.
Recommend 0
Taimur
May 09, 2020 10:41am
What an immature approach Instead of processions this year they should volunteer to serve corona patients
Recommend 0
SZ
May 09, 2020 10:42am
here we go again
Recommend 0
Khan
May 09, 2020 10:45am
@M. Emad, You mean Shia have no mosque to pray ? No lame excuses. A prayer can be finished in 5 minutes but a procession will take hours. Prayer is mandatory but a procession is not even mustahib
Recommend 0
Insperation
May 09, 2020 10:45am
Lockdown is opening from today so ok go ahead.
Recommend 0
Insperation
May 09, 2020 10:46am
When Sunni can go to Mosques defying social distancing then why Shia can't take processions.
Recommend 0
Valiya
May 09, 2020 10:51am
@Tilu, elected democratic government, are you sure?
Recommend 0
KK
May 09, 2020 10:52am
@Insperation , shia are also going to imam bargah for namaz.
Recommend 0
Science
May 09, 2020 10:53am
If you allow congregational prayer then how will you stop this procession?? You earlier talked about equal rights, now show that.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 09, 2020 10:57am
Governments shouldnt allow themselves to be bullied, This is all due to weak leadership! We have been let down by the noble kindhearted leader. Another sad day for us!
Recommend 0
bayravin
May 09, 2020 11:07am
Can they safely ‘Social Distance’ and have the processions?
Recommend 0
babu
May 09, 2020 11:08am
They should be allowed but with all proper distancing and masks.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
May 09, 2020 11:09am
Good going ... keep it up...All the Best....
Recommend 0
asad
May 09, 2020 11:11am
@M. Emad, Sunni clerics were being arrested, praying masses were threatened for consequences, FIRs were lodged against them and now lets see how they come against from their own shia community.
Recommend 0
UmairC
May 09, 2020 11:12am
all sort of religous and political processions that block roads and disrupt and threaten public life should be banned.
Recommend 0
MG
May 09, 2020 11:17am
So many people in the picture and zero social distancing
Recommend 0
On looker
May 09, 2020 11:35am
Clerics need money - this is there season.
Recommend 0
Ravi Vancouver
May 09, 2020 11:36am
IK made it clear that Pakistan is an independent country so its decisions are not affected by what other Muslim countries decide about handling Covid-19 virus problem. If mosques are allowed to have regular congregations in mosques why not Shia holy processions.
Recommend 0
Alrehan
May 09, 2020 11:40am
It will be better if govt allows them in parts using social distancing else these people will be out in masses
Recommend 0
Nasir S.
May 09, 2020 11:50am
Comply with SOPs and go ahead. Enjoy.
Recommend 0
Zack Robins
May 09, 2020 11:52am
Approval of such demands shall give rise to more demands.
Recommend 0
bala
May 09, 2020 11:53am
@Insperation , If Shia's are wise enough, they can stay indoor and save lives of their sect. Let others face the wrath of corona. But the competition is the cause of all these things.
Recommend 0
Reality Bites
May 09, 2020 11:55am
That is not a smart move.
Recommend 0
Patriot
May 09, 2020 11:57am
These groups need to be dealt with firmly. Do not they have any concern for people?
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 09, 2020 12:06pm
Feel sorry for the honest and hard working government.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
May 09, 2020 12:07pm
Spine less government.
Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
May 09, 2020 12:08pm
@Baba, Coronavirus in back burner...
Recommend 0
AtifK
May 09, 2020 12:12pm
If mosques for religious prayers are allowed, then by the same yardstick this also needs to be allowed. We should put some terms and conditions.
Recommend 0

