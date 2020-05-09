DAWN.COM

Some debts need to be written off: IMF

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 09, 2020

Imran has argued that heavy debt burdens are preventing countries from focusing on the challenge of saving people. — AFP/File
Imran has argued that heavy debt burdens are preventing countries from focusing on the challenge of saving people. — AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Some debts were not sustainable and needed to be restructured, re-profiled or written off, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview recorded earlier this week.

In this interview to ITV News, Ms Georgieva also urged governments to spend more money on health workers to protect the most vulnerable.

“There is a possibility that in some cases debt simply is not sustainable and therefore some action has to be taken either to re-profile or restructure or in some cases write off this debt,” she said.

Although G20 countries have promised some debt relief, a transcript of the interview, released by the IMF headquarters in Washington, indicated that Ms Georgieva believed the crisis required them to go further.

Imran has argued that heavy debt burdens are preventing countries from focusing on the challenge of saving people from pandemic as well as hunger

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to the leaders of rich countries, the UN secretary general and heads of financial institutions to give debt relief to developing countries like Pakistan so that they could combat the deadly Covid-19 in a better way.

The prime minister argued that heavy debt burdens were preventing some countries from focusing on the real challenge of saving their people from the deadly pandemic and hunger that extended lockdowns would trigger.

The IMF chief, while acknowledging the need to restructuring loans, also said the first priority was to combat the disease that has already killed hundreds of thousands and infected several millions across the globe.

“The only thing we ask countries is please spend more money for your doctors and nurses — and please, please use the money to protect the most vulnerable,” she said.

The interviewer, Julie Etchingham, noted that loans usually came with conditions — such as tightening public spending — that were difficult to implement during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ms Georgieva said she was aware of the risks ahead for the IMF. “We are looking to the transparency and accountability in countries. They themselves are coming up with commitments to audit the use of the funds we provide, but there are no strings attached,” she said.

The IMF chief said that more than 100 countries had reached out to them for help to fight the pandemic and 50+ requests were swiftly approved for a total of about $18 billion.

Asked to assess the scale of the crisis facing the global economy, Ms Georgieva did not mince her words. “It is the worst crisis since the Great Depression. But it is more than that because it is a combination of a health crisis and an economic shock,” she said. “And it is truly global.”

The IMF now has about $1 trillion dollars lending capacity — four times more than in the last financial crisis.

The IMF approved $1.386 billion of assistance for Pakistan under the Rapid Financing Instrument to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2020

Comments (25)

jaredlee007
May 09, 2020 08:57am
IMF is listening to PM IK because unlike other PMs he does not read from a script, nor does he beg money to build his empire.
Recommend 0
DR. Rob
May 09, 2020 08:58am
Hope she has spoken to china as many countries are in Chinese debt.
Recommend 0
Nishant
May 09, 2020 09:04am
Not a single word till date from Iron brother regarding waiver / relaxation / restructuring / write off of CPEC debt.
Recommend 0
Truthsayer
May 09, 2020 09:05am
International debt should be written off for all poor developing countries that don’t have nuclear weapons. So India and Israel should be excluded from the list.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 09, 2020 09:07am
Pakistan should request China to write off CpEC loans.
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
May 09, 2020 09:15am
Some debters need to be discouraged from perpetual debt write off requests.
Recommend 0
Gurcharan
May 09, 2020 09:21am
Debts of those countries which can afford a nuclear arsenal should not be written off. If these countries can afford to mentain a nuclear arsenal, then they can also afford to pay off debt.
Recommend 0
Ahmed Razzak
May 09, 2020 09:34am
IK should use this opportunity to write of some debt.. At least it will reduce some burden on commons..
Recommend 0
Only Loans
May 09, 2020 09:42am
So no more loan anymore?
Recommend 0
Vivek Lahore
May 09, 2020 09:44am
IMF is talking about the debts given by China to its brotherly countries. Pakistan should insist for a debt waiver from the iron brother.
Recommend 0
Sher Afghan
May 09, 2020 09:48am
Go Imran Sahib go. This is the opportunity.
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
May 09, 2020 10:01am
@M. Emad, no nuclear weapons state should get the benefit of debt reliefs.
Recommend 0
BK
May 09, 2020 10:06am
Only those countries that eliminate arms spending should be given some relief.
Recommend 0
Straightforward
May 09, 2020 10:13am
IK must understand the meaning of written off. It is not wave off. Arrange funds for repayment!
Recommend 0
sunny
May 09, 2020 10:16am
wish granted !!
Recommend 0
Shaano from Shahdhara
May 09, 2020 10:34am
India being a member of G20 should not allow any debt waiver. Some countries have become addicted to free money. This will set a wrong precedent. Hence only loan restructuring should be done to help poor countries.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 09, 2020 10:36am
Who is in the ques first, debts to be written off, Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Khan
May 09, 2020 10:39am
Iron brother, China must be ahead to write off loans/debts for Pakistan, deeper than sea, higher than mountains is the bond between two brothers.
Recommend 0
Tinu
May 09, 2020 10:39am
Why IMF is telling, China should tell.
Recommend 0
Murlidhar
May 09, 2020 10:46am
All eyes of Pakistani on IMF loan. What a sad situation.
Recommend 0
Karachi King
May 09, 2020 12:47pm
@Nishant, Pakistan does not need to pay Chinese debt for next 3 years...
Recommend 0
aditya
May 09, 2020 04:20pm
@Karachi King, Liar..u owe em 600 million this year.
Recommend 0
Arshad
May 09, 2020 04:57pm
@Karachi King, And then ? Pay at double the interest rate !
Recommend 0
Timetomovveon
May 09, 2020 05:46pm
Borrow money and don't pay back This is shame
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 09, 2020 05:53pm
Let us count on that.
Recommend 0

