May 08, 2020

Suspension of domestic flights extended till 10th

Mohammad AsgharUpdated May 08, 2020

Aviation Division’s proposal for resumption of domestic flights could not materialise during the NCC meeting. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: As the government is inching towards easing the lockdown, the suspension of domestic flight operation was further extended up to May 10.

The international and domestic flights had been suspended till April 30 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The suspension of domestic flights was further extended till May 7. However, chartered and cargo flights continued to operate.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan had said after a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre on Wednesday that it had been decided in principle to resume limited domestic flight operation as its suspension will end on Thursday midnight.

He, however, said that the final decision in this regard would be taken at a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

But the Aviation Division’s proposal for resumption of domestic flights could not materialise during the NCC meeting and the suspension was extended up to May 10.

The Civil Aviation Authority, with the help of health authorities, has been taking all possible measures to check all international passengers arriving in Pakistan as high-tech scanners had been installed at all major airports across the country.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments

Akhter
May 08, 2020 08:57am
No mass travel should be opened until the numbers start to decline!
Recommend 0

