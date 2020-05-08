DAWN.COM

Board exams cancelled, school closure extended till July 15 across country

Kashif AbbasiUpdated May 08, 2020

Students of 9th and 11th classes likely to be given a chance to appear in composite examinations: Mahmood. — APP/File
ISLAMABAD: The National Coordination Com­mittee (NCC) on Thursday extended closure of educational institutions in the country till July 15 and decided to cancel examinations to be conducted by the boards in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

After the NCC meeting, Federal Education Minister Shahfqat Mahmood said the committee had approved closure of all educational institutions, from schools to universities, till July 15. He said that in Pakistan students of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th classes appeared in board examinations and it had been decided that students of 10th and 12th classes would be promoted on the basis of their results of 9th and 11th classes, respectively.

Later talking to Dawn, Mr Mahmood said: “Now we will take further decisions in consultation with stakeholders.” He said that students of 9th and 11th classes were likely to be given a chance to appear in composite examinations.

The minister said the federal education ministry was already in consultation with the provincial education ministers. “Yesterday we [education minsters] had a detailed discussion on two issues, i.e cancellation of exams and extending closure of educational institutions,” he said.

Joint Secretary of the federal education ministry Syed Umair Javed said that the ministry through the Inter-Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) – the umbrella organisation of all education boards – was in contact with all boards. “Already some meetings have been held at the IBCC level and we will finalise a new policy soon.”

He said that all the provincial governments and boards were on same page and a new examination policy would be implemented across the country.

Asked whether promotion of students of 10th and 12th classes on the basis of results of previous examinations would not be injustice with them as in majority cases, students obtained more marks in exams for 10th and 12th classes, he said, “All aspects will be kept in view before finalising a policy. We will also look into statistical patterns.”

Meanwhile, sources in the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education said that though a final formula was yet to be finalised by the education ministry, apparently fresh students of 9th and 11th classes would be given a chance to appear in composite exams next year. Besides, those who had passed 9th and 11th classes last year and were eligible to appear in the exams of 10th and 12th classes this year would be promoted on the basis of results of the previous exams.

Education ministers of the provincial and federal governments on Wednesday after detailed discussion at a virtual meeting had opposed opening of educational institution on June 1 and recommended cancellation of all examinations. The education ministers had referred the matter to the NCC.

Earlier, during the second week of March after the spread of coronavirus in the country, the government had decided to close all educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, across the country till May 31.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2020

Comments (9)

Shahid Ami
May 08, 2020 05:06am
But those students which want to prove himself in 10th & 12 class what should they do because they fali some books in 11 & 9 class
Recommend 0
Rehmat ali
May 08, 2020 07:13am
Sir, what about graduation exams LIKE B. A from gcuf?
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 08, 2020 08:30am
Class 10 and 12. Pass without exam. So Pakistan is progressing well in the world in education ranking
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 08, 2020 08:31am
Mahmood Saab has taken education to next level just like USA
Recommend 0
Wasim
May 08, 2020 08:39am
Sir, what about the monthly fees being charged by the school from poor jobless parents such as security charges, maint/utilities, sports fee, laboratory chg.and exams fees alongwith tuition fees. Was this issue discussed in the National Coordination Committee?
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 08, 2020 08:50am
Sir with this we are creating more jobless manpower in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
May 08, 2020 08:52am
All students in esschool will be passed for improving education in pak
Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
May 08, 2020 08:56am
Another Wrong decision, better if they plan exams for 10grade and 12 grade in small units , otherwise most of the students will loose the opportunity of getting admissions in better institutions
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 08, 2020 08:57am
Pakistan education is no.1 in SE Asia. Good going IK Saab
Recommend 0

