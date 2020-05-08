DAWN.COM

Modi govt request to test Ganges for virus cure declined

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated May 08, 2020

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo during the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) — AFP or licensors
NEW DELHI: India’s top medical research body has turned down a proposal by the Modi government to test water from the Ganges river as a cure for coronavirus, ThePrint news portal said on Thursday.

It said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) turned down the government’s “request” to conduct research on a theory that Gangajal, or water from Ganges river, could possibly cure Covid-19.

Speaking to ThePrint, a source in the ICMR said the agency has refused to get involved as it is focussing on the Covid-19 battle and doesn’t want to waste time on other research amid the pandemic.

The move came after the country’s apex medical research body received a “request” from the Ministry of Jal Shakti to conduct “further research” on a proposal by an NGO, Atulya Ganga, said an ICMR official, who didn’t wish to be named.

In its letter last month, Mr Atulya had cited the presence of a “ninja virus”, called bacteriophage, in Ganges water that could cure Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Bacteriophage is a special type of virus that eats harmful bacteria, the letter said.

According ThePrint, the NGO asked the government on April 3 to conduct a study on the possibility of this virus acting as a cure. It sent a copy each to the ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The ministry’s National Mission for Clean Ganga, the department administering the Modi government’s ambitious Namami Gange programme, then wrote to ICMR on April 30 requesting a clinical trial.

The ICMR then held a meeting to discuss the idea, but refused to proceed, offering only its “help” to the NGO, ThePrint said. “We had indeed received a letter from the Ministry of Jal Shakti for such research. The experts at ICMR also held a meeting on this matter. Then we asked those proposing this research that you should tell us about hospitals and doctors that are ready and willing to conduct some research on it. We will certainly help them in this regard,” said the ICMR official.

“As of now we are still treating plasma therapy as a trial for treatment for corona (Covid-19), then how can we so quickly accept a virus called bacteriophage, found in the water of Ganges, as a cure? Right now, there is no logic in the argument that the virus found in Ganga’s water can indeed fight the coronavirus disease,” added the official.

However, he added that if the ministry takes an initiative into the matter then ICMR will extend its assistance to it.

Speaking to ThePrint, Dr Rajnikant Srivastava, ICMR’s head of the Department of Research Management, Policy Planning and Communication, in Delhi and Director of Regional Medical Research Centre, Gorakhpur, said: “A presentation was made after the Jal Shakti ministry’s proposal. The matter is at a very preliminary stage. Nothing has been decided on the future course of action. We will support the Jal Shakti ministry in all the work it does on this front.”

A senior official of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, meanwhile, said there are several special properties in the river and many people were demanding research on them.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2020

Dr.Kurji
May 08, 2020 10:33am
Gao Mutr and Gangajal are believed to have medicinal and curing power.
Recommend 0
Rashid
May 08, 2020 10:33am
Ganges is the sixth-most polluted river in the world.
Recommend 0
Nishant
May 08, 2020 10:35am
This how institutions works under democracy.
Recommend 0
Patriot
May 08, 2020 10:45am
How rediculous Modi government can get?
Recommend 0
MAHBOOB ALI
May 08, 2020 10:46am
Sanity and logic seem to be departing the world. Nations should think twice before electing decision-makers of their country.
Recommend 0
Gautam Chabra
May 08, 2020 10:50am
Modi & his govt, will never request for such stoopid things.
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
May 08, 2020 10:51am
So embarrassing.
Recommend 0
Haider
May 08, 2020 10:52am
Democracy is out of your scope .
Recommend 0
Uttam R
May 08, 2020 10:53am
Ganges river is polluted with all kinds of dirt, germs, and has been asking various countries to cleanse it.
Recommend 0
Himanshu M
May 08, 2020 10:54am
How can a river Ganges have medical value, absurd.
Recommend 0
Singh
May 08, 2020 10:54am
Imran Khan is 100% right about Modi’s mental health.
Recommend 0
Sutapa
May 08, 2020 10:55am
Utter nonsense.
Recommend 0
Vikram
May 08, 2020 11:09am
NGO requested, government as process forwarded to people empowered and they shot it down. Isn't that how process should work?
Recommend 0
Deepak
May 08, 2020 11:12am
Any one can demand anything in democracy. You can not stop people from demanding anything.
Recommend 0
Tim
May 08, 2020 11:15am
@Dr.Kurji, what is Gao Mutr?
Recommend 0
Vishal Choudhary
May 08, 2020 11:26am
Its good move. We welcome it
Recommend 0
Pak1
May 08, 2020 11:37am
Bravo to those professional Indian doctors for rejecting such an absurd request.
Recommend 0
G.man
May 08, 2020 11:44am
Selling his fake ideas and unfortunately many will buy his fake ideas...
Recommend 0
Ijaz
May 08, 2020 11:46am
@Tim, cow urine
Recommend 0
Truth
May 08, 2020 11:51am
@Tim, cow urine.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 08, 2020 11:58am
@Tim, It is Cow's Urine.
Recommend 0
Justice
May 08, 2020 12:00pm
Any research institution can independently test Gages water without permission of anyone. Not sure why it is such a big news ..
Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan)
May 08, 2020 12:05pm
Only a former tea seller could come up with such a brilliant idea.
Recommend 0
Sameer
May 08, 2020 12:08pm
Gao Mutr and Gangajal are believed to have medicinal and curing power.
Recommend 0
atif
May 08, 2020 12:08pm
@Dr.Kurji, we can lay a pipeline of gau mutra from pakistan to india if u want
Recommend 0
savita
May 08, 2020 12:09pm
India does not need illiterate superstitious nincompoops like Modi, Shah and Yogi during this serious pandemic.
Recommend 0
Akram
May 08, 2020 12:12pm
its not only our mullahs who are living in a fools world.
Recommend 0
K Srinivas Rao
May 08, 2020 12:12pm
The request came from an NGO , not Modi Government.
Recommend 0
Shahzad
May 08, 2020 12:18pm
Modi gone astray
Recommend 0
DR. Rob
May 08, 2020 12:24pm
What about Zam zam in Pakistan
Recommend 0
Zafar
May 08, 2020 12:26pm
@Tim, Cow urine which the delusional Hindutvas of India love to drink and shower in.
Recommend 0
Parvez
May 08, 2020 12:33pm
Why does this need a test ....the water is free ....go drink it and find out.
Recommend 0
Kris
May 08, 2020 12:35pm
Ganga water is supposed to have one of the highest dissolved oxygen level, and anti-bacterial properties through the presence of bacteriophages. But they don't have any know anti-viral properties.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 08, 2020 12:35pm
Modi always has some weird ideas to confuse public - how can Ganji's water have curing properties for coronavirus virus?
Recommend 0
RAM
May 08, 2020 12:47pm
@Tim, cow urine
Recommend 0
Anindam
May 08, 2020 12:55pm
It was not suggested by the government, rather requested by an NGO Atulya Ganga, which was forwarded to ICMR, who promptly declined to do it.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 08, 2020 01:04pm
You can expect anything from modi govt.
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
May 08, 2020 01:05pm
How blind a society could be..
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 08, 2020 01:08pm
@Dr.Kurji, - have you tried it and if so, have you done any clinical tests? Present your evidence and don't make false statements without proof and confuse public for personal motives. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend 0
Abdulmalick Ismail
May 08, 2020 01:09pm
@Tim, cow pee
Recommend 0
Umair
May 08, 2020 01:10pm
No success with Gao mutr?
Recommend 0
Abdulmalick Ismail
May 08, 2020 01:10pm
Cow pee
Recommend 0
Asalam 56
May 08, 2020 01:11pm
@Dr.Kurji, Gao mutr? Even Google failed to provide the meaning.
Recommend 0
Covid
May 08, 2020 01:14pm
IK got another dream?
Recommend 0
Zak
May 08, 2020 01:29pm
@Dr.Kurji, 'Gao Mutr and Gangajal are believed to have medicinal and curing power.' Good luck, go binge on it.
Recommend 0
Nisar
May 08, 2020 01:29pm
@K Srinivas Rao, read the article again... It clearly states "request from ministry of 'jal Shakti'. Trying hard for face shaving?
Recommend 0
qamarzai
May 08, 2020 01:32pm
@Tim, cow dung!!
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 08, 2020 01:47pm
Also research drinking cow pee as it has many special bacteria and what not to cure any virus
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 08, 2020 01:48pm
@Patriot, read the report and understand it before commenting.
Recommend 0
Monsieur
May 08, 2020 01:49pm
@Singh, did you read the article?
Recommend 0
Asif-Khi
May 08, 2020 02:01pm
The request mainly was denied in order to maintain sanctity of the polluted water among the people.
Recommend 0
Azhar Khan, NY
May 08, 2020 02:36pm
@Dr.Kurji, by all means, pls go for Gao Mutr and Gangajal. Enjoy!
Recommend 0
Raj kumar
May 08, 2020 03:53pm
Let ICMR concentrate on Covid with medicine and methods which are scientific,let them do all testing that they want at their own cost and if results are overwhelmingly positive,then ICMR can look into it at a later date. No use to waste time now.
Recommend 0
Sreekumar
May 08, 2020 04:26pm
Its a democratic country.. you can raise your recommendations and the elected body takes the decision
Recommend 0
Aranya
May 08, 2020 05:43pm
There is nothing absurd about this request. Water from specific sources may have higher content in say sulphur or other minerals that may have curative properties that could be anti-bacterial anti fungal or anti viral. When one talks about science and innovation, you have to keep your mind open and always be in watch and explore new things. Else you will become laughing stock like those who said men couldnt travel to moon.
Recommend 0
Kabir K
May 08, 2020 09:19pm
It was a recommendation from an NGO and not the PM
Recommend 0
Anil kumar
May 08, 2020 09:55pm
Why Gangajal,"GoMutra+Gobar failed?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 08, 2020 10:42pm
Modiji had also claimed Coronavirus cure in cow-urine and cow-dung?
Recommend 0
Csh080
May 08, 2020 11:20pm
@Tim, cow urine.
Recommend 0
Kashmiri
May 08, 2020 11:23pm
Come back you 21st century. Thanks
Recommend 0
aamir
May 08, 2020 11:27pm
@Dr.Kurji, Why test Ganges water when you Indians already have Gao Mutar
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
May 08, 2020 11:30pm
@Gautam Chabra, but my friend they already have and a lot of people do believe that cow urine and dung too have miracle properties
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
May 08, 2020 11:31pm
@Tim, Gao mutr is cow urine!!!!
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
May 08, 2020 11:31pm
@Sameer, you forgot cow dung!!
Recommend 0
Syed Hafeez Imran
May 08, 2020 11:32pm
@DR. Rob, Zam Zam is a spring in Makkah and not Pakistan
Recommend 0
Abdulmalick Ismail
May 09, 2020 12:25am
@Azhar Khan, NY, @ kurji, add a pinch of gau gobar, cure time of corona virus will improve by 10X
Recommend 0
Murad
May 09, 2020 12:33am
Modi is right..there must be some more powerful virus in ganga river which can get the hell out of corona virus..we can name is corona eating virus
Recommend 0
Murad
May 09, 2020 12:34am
@atif, royalty free pipeline???
Recommend 0
Khan
May 09, 2020 02:53am
You must be joking
Recommend 0
Syed
May 09, 2020 03:11am
@Tim, Gao Mutr is Urine of Cow they use it as blessed liquid
Recommend 0
FSA
May 09, 2020 03:31am
@Tim, it is pee from cow
Recommend 0
Zak
May 09, 2020 03:35am
Is the guy for real. Next it will be flower pots on the head.
Recommend 0
AKL
May 09, 2020 07:04am
Ganga water has ability to cleanse anything that goes in it.
Recommend 0
Zak
May 09, 2020 07:38am
@AKL, 'Ganga water has ability to cleanse anything that goes in' Then dip Modi in it.
Recommend 0

