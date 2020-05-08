DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 08, 2020

FO urges world to hold India accountable for illegal actions

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 08, 2020

Email

Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui rubbishes India's claims of "infiltration" by Pakistan. — APP/File
Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui rubbishes India's claims of "infiltration" by Pakistan. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned “fake encounters” by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and urged the world to hold Delhi accountable for its “illegal actions”.

Speaking at the weekly televised briefing, FO spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, without naming Naikoo, said the internet has again been shut down in the occupied valley after a “local Kashmiri resistance fighter” was slain in an encounter with Indian security forces and pellet guns and live bullets were fired on protesters, causing the death of another “innocent Kashmiri” and wounding of several others.

These Indian actions are highly condemnable, she said.

Riyaz Naikoo, a Kashmiri fighter, was killed by Indian forces in Pulwama district along with one of his associates. He had succeeded Burhan Wani, who was killed in 2016, as the commander of banned Hizbul Mujahideen group. The incident happened after eight security forces personnel were killed in two incidents in Handwara.

Naikoo’s killing sparked protests in various parts of the occupied valley.

The spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing state terrorism and extrajudicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in so-called “cordon-and-search” operations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In an “inhuman practice”, she said, the remains of the fighters were not being returned to their families.

Twenty-nine Kashmiris were killed last month by the occupation forces in the valley, several others lost their lives because of excessive use of force by troops there since the start of May.

She recalled that 277 days have passed since the forcible annexation of the valley last August. The disputed region has endured heightened oppression, inhuman lockdown and military siege since then. The rights abuses, she said, have continued relentlessly despite a surge in Covid-19 cases.

“It is a matter of grave concern that the situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir continues to deteriorate due to the brutal military crackdown by Indian occupied forces,” Ms Farooqui said.

She said India needed to realise that resistance in the valley had grown because of “oppression and brutalisation” of Kashmiris. “India cannot break the will of the Kashmir people and suppress their indigenous resistance movement through the use of force,” she added.

Rejecting Indian allegations of “infiltration”, the spokesperson said those were designed to divert attention from grave human rights violations in IOJ&K and to create a pretext for a “false flag” operation. “While sensitising the international community about such a possibility, we have consistently urged India to refrain from any ill-considered and irresponsible move which could have serious implications for peace and security in the region,” she recalled.

Ms Farooqui also said the international community should take note of the worsening rights situation and hold India accountable for its illegal actions, which are imperilling peace and stability in South Asia.“We also urge the world community to work for ensuring the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people,” she further said.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2020

Kashmir Unrest, Indian Muslims
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Syed shahab shah
May 08, 2020 05:29am
One thing is considerable wether people of Kashmir individuals locals residents whatever suitable word might fixed to them knowing their identity what do they want their will & wishes are ever ahead one thing which I have been confused what does it's people want we are seriously never told as a Muslim with higher sipirt once i questioned myself we are unaware of their day to day stories Pakistan well supports their expedition of freedom India too claims their right for freedom as per my opinion the problem is why there aren't interview individuals of those cities and why don't they come upto tv channels to express thyself for what they do want of both of countres as to me some of story we are not being told... kashmirs leadership has different perspectives might it's inhabitants have different way of thinking and mindset of their freedom and future
Recommend 0
Theseus
May 08, 2020 08:43am
What happened to Shimla agreement?
Recommend 0
REALITY CHECK
May 08, 2020 08:58am
What it means ?
Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
May 08, 2020 09:06am
Why are you feared? Don't worry.
Recommend 0
Santosh
May 08, 2020 09:10am
Which world, Turkey & China?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 08, 2020 09:18am
@Theseus, Good pointation. Let’s pick the thread where broken. Move fast towards normalcy. The Coronavirus has hit both the nation’s very badly. Indian must talk to Kashmiris, open up the lockdown release all political leadership, gradually decrease the forces, give politicians a chance, open all trade & travel points, things will automatically normalize.
Recommend 0
Regimon Ezhuthupallickal
May 08, 2020 09:22am
Please concentrate poverty and unemployment
Recommend 0
SATT
May 08, 2020 09:24am
Fighter died during fighting.Fighting is not fake.
Recommend 0
Mayur
May 08, 2020 09:34am
World is counting covid-19 bodies, better focus on your covid.
Recommend 0
HakunaMatata
May 08, 2020 09:35am
There is no mercy for any person who picks up a gun against security personal.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 08, 2020 09:35am
Nobody has exposed and tackled Indian real face of bigotry like IK. No wonder they hate him.
Recommend 0
Neutral
May 08, 2020 09:49am
Did anyone in the world listen ?
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 08, 2020 09:52am
@Fastrack, keep on exposing.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 08, 2020

Zakat matters

THE collection and distribution of zakat by the state has once more come under discussion, this time due to the...
May 08, 2020

A farce called NAB

NAB IS once more in the dock, literally. The PML-Q leadership — the ruling PTI’s ally — has challenged before...
May 08, 2020

Deprived of inheritance

WOE betide a woman who insists on her rights in this patriarchal society. The full spectrum of family and communal...
May 07, 2020

Unequal justice

A MORE bleak assessment of the criminal justice system can scarcely be imagined. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court...
May 07, 2020

New locust invasion

A SECOND wave of desert locust swarms is waiting to ravage a swath of farmlands across the country this summer. In a...
Updated May 07, 2020

Doctor’s death

THE death of senior medical practitioner Dr Furqanul Haq in Karachi a few days ago has raised serious questions ...