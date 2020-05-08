DAWN.COM

Mixed messages could make people ‘neurotic’, warn experts

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 08, 2020

Pakistan Association for Mental Health says lockdown decisions have become a "farce". — AFP/File
KARACHI: The Pakistan Association for Mental Health (PAMH) is extremely concerned about the physical and mental health of the people of Sindh, especially the people of Karachi.

In a statement issued here, the association said “mixed messages of lockdown are producing neurotic symptoms in the population”.

The lockdown decisions have become a ‘farce’ as seen in Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and even in Karachi, the PAMH added.

The prime minister and the chief minister of Sindh are not on the same page when it comes to enforcing the lockdown to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, as the former is talking about problems of daily wage earners, small businesses and economy while the latter is more concerned about protecting lives, it added.

The prime minister’s evaluation is that Covid-19 is going to peak in the next two-three weeks. And at the same time he also wants to lift restrictions and open businesses, the PAMH added.

“The uncertainty is creating doubts in the public mind and spreading confusion which may result in mental issues,” the association added.

The association has issued an advice to address the problem of the economy and also to stop the spread of the virus.

It suggests that emphasis should be on staying at home and people take necessary precautions.

It also suggests that businesses could be reopened gradually in certain hours of a day and certain days in a week.

Wearing mask should be made compulsory in the public, it added.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2020

