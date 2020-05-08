In pictures: Last supermoon of 2020 rises on a world grappling to overcome pandemic

The last supermoon of 2020 rose in the sky on Thursday as cities around the world begin to gradually open up and move past the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands worldwide and driven the global economy into a downturn.
The supermoon, also known as the Flower Moon, is visible as the full moon coincides with the satellite in its closest approach to Earth, which makes it appear brighter and larger than other full moons.
Header image: The full moon rises above the Camlica Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, May 7. — Reuters
