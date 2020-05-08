Senior IHC official infected with coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: A senior official of Islamabad High Court (IHC) tested positive for Covid-19 after which the IHC administration asked the health department for testing of judges and court staff.

The official was found infected with the coronavirus by the National Institute of Health (NIH).

Since an earlier test report from the NIH showing a lower division clerk of the IHC infected with Covid-19 was found erroneous, the senior official also went for a second test.

According to an official of the IHC, the second report issued by a private hospital showed him positive.

Subsequently, the doctor advised him to stay home in isolation. After the test report, the administration sealed the office of the senior official in the administrative block of the IHC.

Talking to Dawn, the infected official said he did not experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

He, however, said a couple of days ago he had suffered from a mild fever but recovered after taking routine medicine.

