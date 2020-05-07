DAWN.COM

KP man allegedly kills wife for failing to serve 'hot meal' for sehri

Umar BachaMay 07, 2020

The victim was 19 years old and had gotten married two years ago. — Reuters/File
The victim was 19 years old and had gotten married two years ago. — Reuters/File

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife after she failed 'to serve a hot meal' during sehri in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shalkanabad area in Upper Kohistan, police said on Thursday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Dasu police station SHO Muhammad Haq said initial investigations suggested the victim was killed by her spouse for not serving a hot meal during sehri.

He said that an FIR was registered on the complaint of the deceased's father. The father of the deceased woman told the police that the accused is his nephew.

"The father was performing ablution just after sehri when he heard a gunshot from the couple's room. When he went to investigate, he found his daughter lying in a pool of blood. Meanwhile, the accused had managed to escape from the scene," he said.

He added that police officials managed to apprehend the suspect with the help of the victim's father.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the victim was 19 years old and had gotten married two years ago.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and have begun further investigations.

On April 26, a man reportedly shot and killed his seven-year-old niece in Peshawar's Tehkal area after opening fire in anger over the amount of noise the children were making.

According to the FIR registered on April 22 by the deceased's father, the 48-year-old suspect was angered after the children raised their voices while playing outside.

He started to verbally abuse them before suddenly pulling out a gun and firing at the children, injuring his niece in the process, the complaint had said.

On April 5, the Woman Action Forum (WAF) had released a statement urging authorities concerned to take notice of a rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement had said: "Women suffer an increase in their burden of household chores and childcare responsibilities and, in many cases, physical constraints and proximity leads to an increase in domestic violence and its intensity, putting lives of women and children at high risk.

“Given the crippling impact of the ongoing pandemic created by the spread of Covid-19, it is critically important for the government to apply a gendered lens to its policies. Domestic violence victims face greater risks during mandatory lockdowns and social distancing measures in place," it had said.

Comments (11)

M. Saeed
May 07, 2020 11:15pm
What is wrong with these KPK people? Few days back a man killed his own kid-daughter for making noise.
M. Emad
May 07, 2020 11:15pm
Sad incident. Don't try to go India's way.
John
May 07, 2020 11:20pm
Man works all day under stressful circumstances, he is entitled to a hot meal when he comes home, but not kill his wife for it, very sad.RIP.
El Cid
May 07, 2020 11:22pm
Boggles the mind. Hard to believe but you can't make up such stuff.
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 07, 2020 11:22pm
Hot meal, you could have prepared yourself for one day or walk a short distance to an eatery. No big deal except for a hollow ego . Now, judge would serve you a death sentence.
Saif Zulfiqar
May 07, 2020 11:22pm
Just for hot meal?
Sakeena
May 07, 2020 11:25pm
That's why we march and tell you - khaana khud garam karlo. Sickening.
jaredlee007
May 07, 2020 11:34pm
This has nothing to do with Ramzan, Islam, or COVID-19. This man is a psycho and should be served hot meals, obviously in the prison for the rest of his life.
thinking
May 07, 2020 11:42pm
@John, entitled to hot food! Is the woman sitting at home idle all throughout the day? Will you suggest the same for your parents also?
Gp65
May 07, 2020 11:44pm
The 17 year old girl was married to a 46 year old man with kids and must have been bullying the wife all along until he crossed the limit. What a waste of a years young life.
Papu
May 08, 2020 12:06am
@John, and the wife is entitled of love, respect and safety
