DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2020

China says it backs WHO in tracing Covid-19, denounces US 'lies'

ReutersUpdated May 07, 2020

Email

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, US on Wednesday. — Reuters
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about the coronavirus during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington, US on Wednesday. — Reuters

China said on Thursday that it supports the World Health Organisation (WHO) in trying to pinpoint the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic and accused US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie after another in his attacks on Beijing.

The virus has killed more than 255,000 people worldwide, including more than 70,000 in the United States, the worst-affected country, since it was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Pompeo accused China of withholding virus samples he said were needed for global vaccine research, and he demanded transparency. Most experts believe Covid-19 originated in a market selling wildlife and jumped from animals to people, but Pompeo and US President Donald Trump have said there is evidence it came from a laboratory, without elaborating.

Pompeo also accused the WHO of being too slow to respond to the disease and said it “needs to still demand that there be an investigation” in China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, addressing reporters in Beijing on Thursday, said China supported WHO efforts to investigate the origin of the pandemic.

Read: China slams Pompeo over lab theory

“We are always open to cooperate with the WHO on matters, including on the question of origin,” she said. But she repeated a timeline of signals from France, Sweden and the United States itself that the virus may not have emerged in China.

“While scientists have not come to a conclusion, why is Secretary Pompeo drawing the hasty conclusion that the virus came from a Wuhan lab? Where is his proof? Show us the proof. If he cannot show any evidence, then he may still be in the process of making up this evidence.”

The WHO has urged countries to investigate any early suspicious cases and called earlier comments about a possible laboratory source by Pompeo “speculative”.

Hua said Pompeo had contradicted himself in interviews about the virus. “The reason why he contradicts himself is because he is always making up a lie to cover up another lie. This is an open secret.”

'Worse than Peal Harbour'

At a White House event on Wednesday, Trump, who is seeking re-election in November, called the virus the worst “attack” the United States had ever experienced, and blamed China for not stopping it.

“This is worse than Pearl Harbour. This is worse than the World Trade Centre,” Trump said. “And it should have never happened. It could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t.”

He has accused the WHO of being “China-centric” and acting too slowly to fight the disease, and threatened to withdraw funds, while many scientists have said now is the time to increase funding and global cooperation to find a vaccine.

Japan attacked Pearl Harbour in Hawaii in 1941 and Al Qaeda militants flew hijacked airliners into the World Trade Centre in New York on Sep 11, 2001.

Hua said the only enemy was the virus. “Because that is the common enemy of all of humanity ... Faced with this mankind battle against the virus, China should be [a] US comrade in arms, not enemy.”

She also said that Chinese local governments and companies had donated 9.6 million masks, 500,000 test kits, 305,000 pairs of gloves and 133,500 pairs of goggles to 55 cities in 30 US states as of Tuesday.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, said in an interview published on Monday the best evidence showed the virus was not made in a lab, but appeared to have “evolved in nature and then jumped species”.

The European Union ambassador to China said on Thursday it was “regrettable” that part of an opinion piece about the pandemic co-authored by 27 European ambassadors and published in the official China Daily had been removed before publication.

A comparison between the original op-ed uploaded onto the EU embassy website and the one published on Tuesday by the China Daily showed that in a sentence beginning, “But the outbreak of the coronavirus”, the words that followed — “in China, and its subsequent spread to the rest of the world over the past three months” — had been removed.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (18)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Brian
May 07, 2020 05:43pm
Majority in world believe that the China is lying not the United States. It's high time China accept and take the responsibility for this epidemic
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 07, 2020 05:54pm
The dynamic leadership of the People's Republic of China and the great Chinese people are 100 percent right to back W.H.O. in tracing the true origin of coronavirus pandemic and in condemning the lies spread by racist and liar Donald Trump and his corrupt and cunning cronies against the talented land and hardworking people of China and its brave, bold and debonair leadership.
Recommend 0
Farid Ullah
May 07, 2020 05:56pm
Keeping in mind their past histories who is a bigger liar, the US, or China? Do we remember the Iraq invasion and the weapons of mass destruction? Where are those weapons of mass destruction? the biggest lie and deceit of human history.
Recommend 0
123
May 07, 2020 05:57pm
I believe that China, this is the American virus, but China found it first. Look at the number of infections in the United States, shouldn't you doubt the United States
Recommend 0
Zak
May 07, 2020 05:57pm
China has agreed to help in WHO investigation means they have proof of where outside China it came from. Their confidence is telling.
Recommend 0
123
May 07, 2020 06:04pm
@Brian, Would you be responsible for something you didn't do?
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 07, 2020 06:12pm
So now they saying virus didn't originate in Wuhan!!
Recommend 0
Tawaqi
May 07, 2020 06:21pm
@123, It so big coincidence that virus originated from a market so close to virus lab? Please excuse us.
Recommend 0
Raj
May 07, 2020 06:53pm
China is liar in case of corona epidemic.WHO is also given wrong advice to all country that corona virus does not transfer man to man. I think this statement has more reponsible for spreading corona virus world wide.
Recommend 0
Raj
May 07, 2020 06:55pm
USA has done very right decession to block WHO funding and stated investigation against china.
Recommend 0
Pakman
May 07, 2020 07:13pm
@Tawaqi, it’s a coincidence and nothing else. The virus has been doing rounds before discovery in Wuhan read some reports. It’s not man made.
Recommend 0
Brian
May 07, 2020 07:18pm
@123, evidence points to and is absolutely clear where it is originated and keeping mum or not reporting the intensity of its impact is what responsible for current Meham around the globe
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 07, 2020 07:21pm
China buyed WHO, so the story continues.........
Recommend 0
za
May 07, 2020 08:00pm
When no 1 super power said anything everyone have to accept it otherwise will face dire consecution
Recommend 0
Joe
May 07, 2020 08:01pm
Weather virus leaked out of lab or through meat liking of Chinese,is not important. Important is that first case came to light in Nov 19 and China hid this major info from world,till it was spread across world by Chines New year's travelling tourist.
Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
May 07, 2020 08:47pm
@Joe, Yes.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 07, 2020 08:53pm
Instead of beating the bushes, let’s find vaccine soonest.
Recommend 0
Shaun
May 07, 2020 08:56pm
It came from China. It's a Chinese virus.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 07, 2020

Unequal justice

A MORE bleak assessment of the criminal justice system can scarcely be imagined. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court...
May 07, 2020

New locust invasion

A SECOND wave of desert locust swarms is waiting to ravage a swath of farmlands across the country this summer. In a...
Updated May 07, 2020

Doctor’s death

THE death of senior medical practitioner Dr Furqanul Haq in Karachi a few days ago has raised serious questions ...
May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...