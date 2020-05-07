DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2020

Corona exposed private healthcare systems world over, says Bilawal

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 07, 2020

Email

"We will have to rebuild the health infrastructure after learning lessons from the present weaknesses.” — DawnNewsTV/File
"We will have to rebuild the health infrastructure after learning lessons from the present weaknesses.” — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the private sector healthcare system stands exposed during the novel coronavirus pandemic across the world and Pakistan needs to rebuild its health infrastructure.

“The private health system has been exposed by the corona crisis throughout the world and we will have to rebuild the health infrastructure after learning lessons from the present weaknesses,” he said during a video-link meeting with health professionals from Punjab on Wednesday.

He argued that the healthcare facilities must not be profit-oriented and should be free for all those in need of such care.

Referring to the Covid-19 situation in the country, he lamented that the federal government sabotaged the lockdown which was initially implemented effectively.

Representatives of doctors and nurses from Punjab informed PPP chairman about the “shortcomings” in the Punjab government’s policy regarding the pandemic. Their grievances included hiring of health professional on daily wages, non-provision of personal protective equipment (PPE), setting up isolation wards in rundown buildings of hospitals, consulting bureaucrats instead of health experts in devising policies, and targeting those raising their voice against what they called wrong steps of Punjab government.

They also alleged that coronavirus test reports were being tampered with on the intervention of ministers and health professionals were being denied screening for the virus.

They said it was alarming that “most of the doctors and nurses who were infected by coronavirus were performing duties in gyne and general wards”.

Mr Bhutto asserted that the professionals fighting the virus on front line needed to be offered facilities and medals for their services like soldiers in the battlefield.

He said the federal government should extend allout help, including funds, to Punjab for tackling the disease and regularising services of all daily wager and contractual doctors and nurses.

He said family members of those who laid their lives in the fight against coronavirus should be given government jobs.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Amir
May 07, 2020 08:47am
Look whose talking
Recommend 0
akbar
May 07, 2020 08:52am
All talk, no action - typical politician.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 07, 2020

Unequal justice

A MORE bleak assessment of the criminal justice system can scarcely be imagined. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court...
May 07, 2020

New locust invasion

A SECOND wave of desert locust swarms is waiting to ravage a swath of farmlands across the country this summer. In a...
May 07, 2020

Doctor’s death

THE death of senior medical practitioner Dr Furqanul Haq in Karachi a few days ago has raised serious questions ...
May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...