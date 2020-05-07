Policemen demand health package, safety gear

LAHORE: At least 56 policemen across the province have so far been infected with coronavirus and admitted to different public and private hospitals and quarantine centres.

These policemen contracted the virus allegedly due to non-provision of protective gear despite fighting the virus on the front line along with the medical fraternity, Dawn learnt on Wednesday.

Of the 56 police, 35 were in Lahore, including a station house officer (SHO) who is said to be critical. Most of these policemen were deputed in the high-risk area of Raiwind, especially outside the quarantine centre there.

Four of the Covid-positive policemen were from the Central Police Office (CPO) in Lahore, while 16 cases were reported from just one police station of Daska city, which included its SHO.

However, six of the policemen had recovered in various parts of the province and discharged from hospitals.

A senior police officer on the condition of anonymity told Dawn that thousands of policemen on the front line of the battle against coronavirus were working without any safety gear, health cover and insurance. Police were deputed at pickets in high-risk areas to ensure lockdown and also managing distribution of ration and other activities at great risk of being exposed to the virus, he added.

He claimed that the government had not announced any health policy for the policemen and those who had been infected were seeking treatment at various public and private hospitals on their own. “We are requesting different private hospitals to give police concession because they are not able to meet the high expenses of the treatment,” he maintained.

The officer said the government had announced one-month additional salary for doctors and paramedic staff attending to coronavirus patients in hospitals of the province. “As the police personnel are on the front line of the battle against coronavirus, a package should also be announced for them,” he added.

He said if the number of Covid-19 patients in the police force continued to increase it would create a shortage of the force in these crucial times. The police personnel were arranging personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, kits and sanitisers, on their own. “We have already taken funds from the welfare fund to buy PPE/safety gadgets,” he added. But they were again facing a shortage of the equipment and did not have more funds for it.

On Wednesday, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir directed the authorities to take steps for protection of policemen and other employees of the department.

He also directed the officers to provide masks, hand sanitisers and other safety equipment to the policemen. He also announced that the department would offer Rs25,000 to each policeman affected with coronavirus from the welfare fund.

Following the orders, the authorities started disinfecting/spraying with chlorine all the buildings and branches of the CPO and other districts. Mobile hand washing units were also established for CPO employees with the cooperation of the district administration and were being established in other districts as well.

IGP spokesman Nayyab Haider told Dawn the department was utilising its welfare fund to buy safety gadgets for policemen and had formally requested the government for a health package. The department had received some safety equipment from the government, but it was not enough to fulfil the demands of all the officials working in the field.

“We are aware of the government’s difficulty, but we are trying to get mask, kit and gloves for every policeman working in high-risk areas,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2020