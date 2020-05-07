DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2020

Mutated virus in US threatens vaccine effectiveness, says study

Anwar IqbalUpdated May 07, 2020

Email

The new strain appears to be more contagious than the one that emerged in Wuhan. — AP/File
The new strain appears to be more contagious than the one that emerged in Wuhan. — AP/File

WASHINGTON: A new strain of the novel coronavirus in the United States is a mutated version and appears more contagious than the one that emerged in Wuhan, China, over four months ago, according to a new study released on Wednesday.

“Asian samples were completely dominated by the original Wuhan virus through mid-March, but by mid-March in Asian countries outside of China, the [new and mutated] form was clearly established and expanding,” stated a 33-page report published in BioRxiv, which promotes research in biological sciences.

The researchers warned that if the new coronavirus did not subside in summer like the seasonal flu, it could mutate further and potentially limit the effectiveness of the virus vaccines being developed by scientists around the world.

“There is clearly an urgent need to develop an effective vaccine against the virus, as well as antibody-based therapeutics,” the researchers said. Over 62 vaccine approaches are currently being explored, and a wide variety of vaccines are in development.

The study was conducted at the Los Alamos National Laboratory, funded by the US government to carry out research on national security issues and has an annual budget of about $3 billion.

The United States, which has already lost more than 73,000 people to this virus, is treating the Covid-19 pandemic as a national security crisis. The virus has also infected almost 1.25 million people in the US.

“To date we have identified fourteen mutations,” the researchers said in the report. “Mutations are considered in a broader … context … to provide an early warning system … that may confer selective advantages in transmission or resistance to interventions,” the report added.

The researchers said that one of the mutation spikes, identified as D614G, was of urgent concern. It began spreading in Europe in early February, and “when introduced to new regions it rapidly becomes the dominant form”.

The researchers also presented evidence of recombination between locally circulating strains, indicative of multiple strain infections.

These findings have important implications for transmission, pathogenesis, and immune interventions of this highly contagious virus, which has already killed more than 160,000 people across the globe and infected more than 3.7 million people.

However, viruses do tend to mutate and this study has not been peer-reviewed.

The research also pointed out three factors which made Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, lethal: “Human beings have no direct immunological experience with this virus, leaving us vulnerable to infection and disease; it is highly transmissible; and it has a high mortality rate.”

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
jaredlee007
May 07, 2020 10:56am
But didn't someone powerful in your country said that everything is under control.
Recommend 0
kadak maal
May 07, 2020 05:00pm
China has been spreading different varients of the virus purposely
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 07, 2020

Unequal justice

A MORE bleak assessment of the criminal justice system can scarcely be imagined. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court...
May 07, 2020

New locust invasion

A SECOND wave of desert locust swarms is waiting to ravage a swath of farmlands across the country this summer. In a...
Updated May 07, 2020

Doctor’s death

THE death of senior medical practitioner Dr Furqanul Haq in Karachi a few days ago has raised serious questions ...
May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...