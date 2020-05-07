DAWN.COM

Faisal Edhi tests negative for Covid-19

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 07, 2020

Faisal Edhi said he would undergo another test. — Screengrab Dawn.com/File
KARACHI: Faisal Edhi tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Edhi said that it was his first test that had come out as negative. He would undergo another test.

His samples were taken on Wednesday at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad and results were expected within next two days.

He said there was overcrowding at PIMS which took time in collecting samples and announcing results.

He said he wanted to go back to Karachi but he would wait for result of the second test.

Mr Edhi added that his health condition was fine and he was not experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2020

Patriot
May 07, 2020 09:45am
Good news indeed!
DR. Rob
May 07, 2020 09:53am
Good News
