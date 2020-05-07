Faisal Edhi tests negative for Covid-19

KARACHI: Faisal Edhi tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Edhi said that it was his first test that had come out as negative. He would undergo another test.

His samples were taken on Wednesday at the PIMS hospital in Islamabad and results were expected within next two days.

He said there was overcrowding at PIMS which took time in collecting samples and announcing results.

He said he wanted to go back to Karachi but he would wait for result of the second test.

Mr Edhi added that his health condition was fine and he was not experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19.

