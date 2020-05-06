DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 07, 2020

OPD attendant at Karachi charity hospital dies of coronavirus

Imtiaz AliMay 06, 2020

Email

Noman Ahmed, the deceased attendant. — Photo provided by author
Noman Ahmed, the deceased attendant. — Photo provided by author

An attendant at the outpatient department (OPD) of a charity-run hospital in Karachi died of the coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

Noman Ahmed, 32, worked as an attendant at Al-Khidmat Hospital in Orangi Town, run by Jamaat-i-Islami's charity wing.

After he was diagnosed with the virus, he was admitted to an isolation ward at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi where he remained under treatment for 10 days. He was put on a ventilator but his health subsequently improved and he returned home after being discharged.

However, his condition deteriorated again a few days ago, resulting in his death, according to Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqi, a central leader of JI.

The deceased had gotten married about four months ago.

Siddiqi told Dawn that Ahmed probably contracted Covid-19 while attending to patients at the hospital.

His deaths comes a week after data shared by the National Emergency Operation Centre revealed that a total of 444 healthcare workers in the country had been infected with the coronavirus and eight had died. The number had increased by 75 per cent over the previous week, the data showed.

Doctors across the country have complained that the medical community was not being provided with personal protective equipment, making them vulnerable to the virus. They have also urged the government to impose a strict lockdown, saying that if not controlled, the healthcare system will not even have enough beds to accommodate all patients.

On Wednesday, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said that at least 90,000 healthcare workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with Covid-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of PPE.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
DR. Rob
May 06, 2020 09:15pm
RIP Young chap very surprising . Jamati Islami Maulanas should ask for through investigation. It can be family issues also.
Recommend 0
Lost cause
May 06, 2020 09:38pm
It is strange, you cannot discharge any Covid patient unless he tests negative consecutively in two tests.
Recommend 0
FastCrack
May 06, 2020 09:54pm
RIP. But how come he was discharged from the hospital and again contracted it? Improper diagnosis?
Recommend 0
GULSHAN OMAR
May 06, 2020 10:13pm
What a sad case. RIP young Hero. Your this life is successful.
Recommend 0
Roshan
May 06, 2020 10:16pm
Its due to carelessness of IK, doctors, nurses, and now an OPD attendant lost his life to Covid-19.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
May 06, 2020 10:17pm
. . . worked as an attendant at Al-Khidmat Hospital in Orangi Town, run by Jamaat-i-Islami's charity wing. . . . Ahmed probably contracted Covid-19 while attending to patients at the hospital. . . .
Recommend 0
Pricky
May 06, 2020 10:18pm
Really Sad, I hope people take this cue and stay at home and practice social distancing.
Recommend 0
jawad
May 06, 2020 10:30pm
I really want to know more about this case. How his condition deteriorated after he discharged. did he really die of Corona ? RIP
Recommend 0
Zia
May 06, 2020 10:36pm
Salute and respect to Noman and all health care and front line workers, you all are truely heroes.
Recommend 0
Jjacky
May 06, 2020 10:40pm
Really sad . RIP dear.
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 06, 2020 11:28pm
RIP. Hope JI will take care of his family.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 06, 2020 11:31pm
@FastCrack, No one can contract it again. He should not have been discharged before mandated 14 days period, the number of days it takes for the body to clear the virus completely.
Recommend 0
Kumar(Varanasi)
May 06, 2020 11:33pm
RIP, it is very sad, he was married just now.
Recommend 0
DIGVIJAY
May 06, 2020 11:52pm
Really sad, a young guy dying of COVID shows how dangerous this virus is. RIP, and condolences from India, may our brothers in Pakistan get all the required medical and financial support.
Recommend 0
Truth Seeker
May 06, 2020 11:55pm
Covid 19 engulfed young life. Sad. RIP
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 07, 2020 12:07am
vert sad news. It is an eye opener for the medics to find how a patient who recovered from Coronavirus, developed the disease again, a few days after recovery?
Recommend 0
AZAM AKBAR
May 07, 2020 12:11am
Rest In Peace.
Recommend 0
Kamran A.
May 07, 2020 12:41am
@ Kumar(Varanasi), not proven yet, that is why WHO told that you may infected again.
Recommend 0
Abdullah Ali
May 07, 2020 01:33am
Rest in peace young and brave warrior. The nation of Pakistan will never forget your sacrifices.
Recommend 0
Salim khan
May 07, 2020 02:11am
Where is our Prime Minister?
Recommend 0
Razi
May 07, 2020 04:40am
Social distancing and hand washing are cheap answers for a expensive disease
Recommend 0
Tiger
May 07, 2020 04:47am
The Sind government deliberately killing coronavirus patients by not giving proper treatment.
Recommend 0
Aditya Narayan Sar
May 07, 2020 05:53am
RIP
Recommend 0
Sameer Sheikh
May 07, 2020 08:02am
Rest in Peace my Friend.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 07, 2020

Unequal justice

A MORE bleak assessment of the criminal justice system can scarcely be imagined. On Monday, the Islamabad High Court...
May 07, 2020

New locust invasion

A SECOND wave of desert locust swarms is waiting to ravage a swath of farmlands across the country this summer. In a...
May 07, 2020

Doctor’s death

THE death of senior medical practitioner Dr Furqanul Haq in Karachi a few days ago has raised serious questions ...
May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...