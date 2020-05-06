DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2020

Maths teacher-turned-top Kashmiri fighter killed by Indian troops

Reuters | Dawn.comMay 06, 2020

People gather after two Kashmiri fighters including Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo were killed in a gun battle with Indian soldiers at Beighpora village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district May 6. — Reuters
Indian troops killed four Kashmiri fighters in gun battles in Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday, including the commander of the biggest separatist group fighting New Delhi in the disputed Himalayan region, a police official said.

Hundreds of Indian soldiers launched an operation late on Tuesday after receiving intelligence that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Authorities also disabled mobile internet across the Kashmir region early on Wednesday to forestall large crowds from gathering in the streets to mourn his killing.

“He was trapped in a house and early today a gun battle took place during which he and his associate were killed,” Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, told Reuters.

Also read: Five security men, four Kashmiri fighters killed in occupied valley

Two fighters were killed in another gun battle nearby on Wednesday, Kumar added.

For decades, separatists have fought an armed conflict against Indian rule in occupied Kashmir, with the majority of them wanting independence for the Himalayan region, or to join Pakistan.

Naikoo, 35, had joined the fighters in 2012, two years after around 100 people were killed by troops during a restive summer marked by protests and violence.

A former maths teacher with a bounty of 1.2 million rupees ($15,800) on his head, Naikoo was an aide to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani who was killed in July 2016, leading to months of unrest. “It is a major success for the troops in Kashmir,” Kumar said.

Amid a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Indian troops have intensified operations in occupied Kashmir, which was split into two federally administered territories last August.

Since late March, Indian forces have killed 36 fighters, losing around 20 soldiers, including a high-ranking army officer, during the same period, according to official data.

Comments (11)

Ijaz
May 06, 2020 06:59pm
RIP
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
May 06, 2020 07:02pm
Sacrifice of security men avenged.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
May 06, 2020 07:06pm
The countdown to Kashmir freedom begins.
Recommend 0
Indian
May 06, 2020 07:06pm
Kashmir is lost.
Recommend 0
Rameh Mishra
May 06, 2020 07:07pm
Very sad ....
Recommend 0
Imtiaz Hunzai (Berlin)
May 06, 2020 07:11pm
This barbarism was going on in the background of Accusations of infiltration. PM Khan was right.
Recommend 0
Dr No
May 06, 2020 07:14pm
Rip brave freedom fighter. Indian oppression will be crushed.
Recommend 0
Sympathiser
May 06, 2020 07:32pm
So sad and Heart wrenching !! They have killed our Hero..
Recommend 0
Vijay
May 06, 2020 07:42pm
What one can do? Hope peace will come soon In Kashmir.
Recommend 0
Samsh
May 06, 2020 07:43pm
Person who has a gun and gun is used to kill doesn't become a fighter.
Recommend 0
Shariq
May 06, 2020 07:49pm
@Indian, u Indians have lost Kashmir
Recommend 0

