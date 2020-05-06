DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2020

Iran's Rouhani pledges 'crushing response' if US extends arms embargo

ReutersUpdated May 06, 2020

Email

“If US wants to return to the deal, it should lift all sanctions on Tehran, compensate for reimposition of sanctions.” — AFP/File
“If US wants to return to the deal, it should lift all sanctions on Tehran, compensate for reimposition of sanctions.” — AFP/File

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a “crushing response” on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.

Under Iran’s deal with world powers to accept limits to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, a UN weapons embargo is due to expire in October. The United States, which exited the deal in 2018, says it wants to extend the embargo.

In a speech on Wednesday, Rouhani repeated Iran’s longstanding criticism of Washington’s decision to exit the nuclear deal, which he called a “stupid mistake”.

“If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions,” said Rouhani, a pragmatist whose rhetoric towards the United States is frequently more measured than that of some officials. “Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended,” Rouhani added.Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened a “crushing response” on Wednesday if the United States goes ahead with plans to extend an embargo on Iranian trade of conventional arms, which the United Nations is set to lift later this year.

Under Iran’s deal with world powers to accept limits to its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, a UN weapons embargo is due to expire in October. The United States, which exited the deal in 2018, says it wants to extend the embargo.

In a speech on Wednesday, Rouhani repeated Iran’s longstanding criticism of Washington’s decision to exit the nuclear deal, which he called a “stupid mistake”.

“If America wants to return to the deal, it should lift all the sanctions on Tehran and compensate for the reimposition of sanctions,” said Rouhani, a pragmatist whose rhetoric towards the United States is frequently more measured than that of some officials. “Iran will give a crushing response if the arms embargo on Tehran is extended,” Rouhani added.

Iran has gradually rolled back its commitments under the accord in response to the US decision to quit, but says it wants the agreement to remain in place. It has criticised European parties to the deal for failing to salvage the pact by shielding its economy from US sanctions.

“Iran’s nuclear steps are reversible if other parties to the deal fulfil their obligations and preserve Tehran’s interests under the pact,” Rouhani said.

US Iran Rift
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...
May 05, 2020

Lockdown answers

THE government is mulling a relaxation of lockdown restrictions as it is confronted with alarming repercussions....
India’s belligerence
Updated May 05, 2020

India’s belligerence

New Delhi has been using the ruse of ‘terror launch pads’ to step up LoC violations.
May 05, 2020

PCB’s online initiative

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent move to arrange online lectures by eight legendary cricketers for the benefit...