DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2020

Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower, seven injuries reported

ReutersMay 06, 2020

Email

Seven people treated for minor injuries as videos of fire circulate on social media. — Screenshot from Reuters
Seven people treated for minor injuries as videos of fire circulate on social media. — Screenshot from Reuters

Firefighters brought under control a fire that broke out at a residential tower in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday night, Sharjah’s government media office said.

Seven people were treated for minor injuries from the fire in the tower in Sharjah’s Al Nahda area and taken to hospital for treatment, the media office tweeted.

Videos on social media purportedly of the fire showed burning debris falling from a tower engulfed in flames, which local media said was the 48-storey Abbco Tower. Reuters could not immediately verify the footage.

Residents of the tower were evacuated, Sharjah media office said. It did not say whether the cause of the fire was known.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
The Gentleman Indian
May 06, 2020 12:43pm
Another fire over there in a building skyscraper was lit before.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...
May 05, 2020

Lockdown answers

THE government is mulling a relaxation of lockdown restrictions as it is confronted with alarming repercussions....
India’s belligerence
Updated May 05, 2020

India’s belligerence

New Delhi has been using the ruse of ‘terror launch pads’ to step up LoC violations.
May 05, 2020

PCB’s online initiative

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent move to arrange online lectures by eight legendary cricketers for the benefit...