Gilead Sciences in talks with pharma companies in Pakistan, India to start remdesivir production

Dawn.com | ReutersUpdated May 06, 2020

Vials of experimental coronavirus treatment drug remdesivir are capped at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, US. — Reuters/File
US pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences on Tuesday said that it was in talks with drug companies in Pakistan and India to start remdesivir production.

Remdesivir is an experimental antiviral drug used to treat patients with the coronavirus and was recently approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Last month, Gilead said the drug had helped improve outcomes for patients with Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and provided data suggesting it worked better when given earlier in the course of infection.

According to a statement on its website, Gilead Sciences "is negotiating long-term voluntary licenses with several generic drugmakers in India and Pakistan to produce remdesivir for developing countries. Gilead will provide appropriate technology transfers to facilitate this production".

The statement adds that the company's goal "is to make remdesivir both accessible and affordable to governments and patients around the world" and it plans to continue the production of the drug for "Europe, Asia and the developing world through at least 2022".

'Significant, positive effect in diminishing time to recovery'

A clinical trial of the drug remdesivir in the United States showed that patients recovered about 30 per cent faster than those on a placebo, in the first proof of successful treatment against the new disease.

“The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” Anthony Fauci, the top US epidemiologist who oversaw the study, told reporters on Friday.

Fauci likened the finding to the first retrovirals that worked, albeit with modest success, against HIV in the 1980s.

However, remdesivir failed in trials against the Ebola virus and a smaller study, released last week by the World Health Organisation, found limited effects among patients in Wuhan, China, where the illness was first detected in December.

Orgla
May 06, 2020 12:54pm
Gilead Sciences, just want booming business worldwide.
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 06, 2020 12:55pm
IK has to take loan now once again for Remdesivir production because Gilead Sciences wont do it for free..
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 06, 2020 12:56pm
Excellent news Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Fastcrack
May 06, 2020 01:11pm
China, Russia, Iran are hacking into US & UK pharmaceutical websites, to get the data for Covid-19 cure.
Recommend 0
Khanra
May 06, 2020 01:14pm
Good news. If Pakistan’s pharma industry does a good job with high-quality manufacturing of this drug, then this could lead to a huge boon for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry as a whole.
Recommend 0
Kaif
May 06, 2020 01:36pm
Which generic pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan are to receive these licenses from Gilead? Why are these news reports so vague and obscure?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 06, 2020 01:36pm
Gilead Sciences would be on Trump scanners to ensure it does not reach China to make it's cheapest version.
Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
May 06, 2020 01:59pm
Remdesivir is not a cure for Codiv-19 as by many medical experts.
Recommend 0
kp
May 06, 2020 02:15pm
@Fastrack, How many FDA approved plants in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
May 06, 2020 02:19pm
That’s good news for people of Pak. Obviously Gilead will give priority to multinationals from US already having manufacturing facilities in Pak, and their close compliance exist to FDA requirements. Hence the MRP will be on higher side. The local manufacturers have lesser chances, due to their unhealthy environment locations, clean environment consideration, unclear GMPs, and reportedly unethical trade practices, like producing & marketing brand names similiar to MNCs establish brands.
Recommend 0
AGK
May 06, 2020 02:32pm
Lets not look at this as a competition between India and Pakistan. Covid requires all nations to come together, not compete with each other.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 06, 2020 02:58pm
In the midst of the ongoing and fastly growing coronavirus pandemic, U.S. based Gilead Sciences know ver well where to go to expand its customers base and precious product?
Recommend 0
AAA
May 06, 2020 03:11pm
@Fastcrack, so you are admitting that all communist relies on a capitalist to get cure or recovery medications, how cute.
Recommend 0
Brownman
May 06, 2020 03:16pm
Money making opportunity for pharma companies in Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Anup
May 06, 2020 03:50pm
No pharmacy and production unit in Pakistan for producing such medicines. But media need to motivate their peoples that we are also doing something. But fact is Pakistan dont have infrastructure. Accept it and move forward.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
May 06, 2020 04:54pm
@kp, one
Recommend 0
Thomas
May 06, 2020 04:55pm
Good news this will make Pakistan very rich now. No more loans
Recommend 0
Nissar
May 06, 2020 05:04pm
@kp, May be 2 but others are also good to make tablets
Recommend 0
Saad
May 06, 2020 05:13pm
@kp, just fyi Pakistan was exporting medicines to China before COVID19 became global and before you start bashing China remember its economy is five times larger than India's
Recommend 0
Sana Ahmed
May 06, 2020 05:16pm
US has requested only India for production, not Pakistan. As usual this is...
Recommend 0
Swiss Neutral
May 06, 2020 05:27pm
As usual India is in production mode while Pakistan is still talking
Recommend 0
Sachhai
May 06, 2020 05:56pm
Pakistan has always been on the forefront of medical sciences
Recommend 0
Mehak Gulab
May 06, 2020 06:24pm
@Sairbeen plus., That’s good news for people of Pak. Obviously Gilead will give priority to multinationals from US already having manufacturing facilities in Pak, and their close compliance exist to FDA requirements. Hence the MRP will be on higher side. The local manufacturers have lesser chances, due to their unhealthy environment locations, clean environment consideration, unclear GMPs, and reportedly unethical trade practices, like producing & marketing brand names similar to MNCs establish brands." True. Let's hope authorities wake up and take some action so that its beneficial to common man. Let's hope!
Recommend 0
Sehar
May 06, 2020 06:48pm
Finally IK investments in science and technology bearing fruits
Recommend 0
Wasim
May 06, 2020 07:01pm
Game changer and now we will give loans to all countries including US
Recommend 0
Surendra Sukhtankar
May 06, 2020 07:34pm
@Fastrack, : Can Pakistan handle it ?
Recommend 0
NACParis
May 06, 2020 08:59pm
Hopefully the royalties will be low or Gilead wont be too greedy in pricing the active material to enable local manufacture to produce the product locally.
Recommend 0
ajay
May 06, 2020 09:01pm
Gilead requested only to india, Pakistan don't have capacity or Gilead didn't even requested.
Recommend 0
Harvard
May 06, 2020 09:36pm
Great. Are you sure Pakistan has companies capable of this. Why don't Pakistani pharmaceutical companies make Rabies and Polio medicines and are dependent on imported medicines always.
Recommend 0
aslam
May 06, 2020 10:22pm
really Pakistan?
Recommend 0
aslam
May 06, 2020 10:22pm
ONe can understand India but pakistan
Recommend 0
DR. Rob
May 06, 2020 10:57pm
In Khaiber Phaktunwala itself we have lot of Pharmaseutical Plants which can easily fulfill demand
Recommend 0
Csh080
May 07, 2020 12:49am
@aslam, why are you so surprised?
Recommend 0
abid
May 07, 2020 05:19am
@Anup, some of the manufactuers of medicines in pakistan: Getz Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Hilton Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Scilife Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Ccl Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Pharmevo Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Ferozsons Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Bosch Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan Linz Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd. Pakistan GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Martin Dow [[Bio-Mark Pharmaceuticals]]
Recommend 0
Justice
May 07, 2020 08:09am
Which Pharma company in Pakistan is up for this job?
Recommend 0

