DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 06, 2020

Dutch scientists claim finding virus-fighting antibody

AFPUpdated May 06, 2020

Email

According to a research, the antibody neutralised the new coronavirus but it has not been tested on animals or in human trials. — AP/File
According to a research, the antibody neutralised the new coronavirus but it has not been tested on animals or in human trials. — AP/File

PARIS: An antibody that can stop the new coronavirus infecting cells in laboratory tests has been identified by researchers in the Netherlands, in what scientists say could help the development of therapies for Covid-19.

The antibody neutralised the new coronavirus, according to the research published in Nature Communications, and the authors said it “offers the potential to prevent and/or treat Covid-19”.

It has not yet been tested on animals or in human trials.

Researchers from Utrecht University and the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam injected cells of “humanised mice” with purified versions of the spike proteins used by different coronaviruses — including the ones that cause SARS and MERS — to infect cells.

This immunisation-like process caused the cells to produce neutralising antibodies, which the researchers purified and tested against the virus that causes Covid-19 and the one that causes SARS.

One of the antibodies stopped both pathogens from infecting cells.

Observers commenting on the study cautioned that there was a long way to go before knowing if the newly discovered antibody would work as a treatment.

“Simply because we have found an antibody which neutralises a virus in a group of cells in a lab Petri dish doesn’t mean that we can expect the same response in patients,” said James Gill, honorary clinical lecturer at Warwick Medical School.

But he described the discovery as “very promising”.

‘Treatment cocktail’

Usually the antibodies used in antiviral treatments block a pathogen from attaching to cells.

In this case, the authors of the study published Monday said that while the antibody appeared to target the binding mechanism of the virus, it did not actually stop it from latching on.

Scientists cautioned more research was needed to identify the way in which the antibody did work.

But the authors said it could be used either alone or in combination with other neutralising antibodies.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2020

Coronavirus
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mahesh
May 06, 2020 09:36am
No mention of Israel’s work in the finding of an antibody. Why?
Recommend 0
Ranjan
May 06, 2020 09:41am
Similar findings are being claimed by Israel too... Let's see who comes out with a production...
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
May 06, 2020 09:43am
Good!! All great discoveries come from western countries. OIC is good on commenting moon sighting.
Recommend 0
DR. Rob
May 06, 2020 09:53am
Lot of claims but nothing in concrete.
Recommend 0
lifebuoy
May 06, 2020 10:05am
@Ranjan, the Pakistanis will emerge as real heros, we have solution for everything!
Recommend 0
Chríss Dănn
May 06, 2020 10:35am
This is the bews of Today internationally. Lets see.
Recommend 0
CU
May 06, 2020 11:15am
Working on the immune system is the way to go. The vaccine strategy makes no sense as by the time it hits the market, we would have achieved herd immunity.
Recommend 0
Dr Vikas Jamwal
May 06, 2020 11:18am
Israel disclosed it first.
Recommend 0
Lightning-track
May 06, 2020 11:33am
Israel is already there.
Recommend 0
Rabia
May 06, 2020 12:54pm
@DR. Rob, it takes time you know. Scientists are doing their best.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 06, 2020

Virus politics

STATES the world over are working overtime to try and develop a vaccine to counter the deadly Covid-19 pandemic....
May 06, 2020

Start-up potential

THE amendments to the Companies Act, 2017, will help tackle issues that pertain to the definition of start-ups,...
May 05, 2020

Lockdown answers

THE government is mulling a relaxation of lockdown restrictions as it is confronted with alarming repercussions....
India’s belligerence
Updated May 05, 2020

India’s belligerence

New Delhi has been using the ruse of ‘terror launch pads’ to step up LoC violations.
May 05, 2020

PCB’s online initiative

THE Pakistan Cricket Board’s recent move to arrange online lectures by eight legendary cricketers for the benefit...