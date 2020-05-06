Balochistan govt extends lockdown for two weeks

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Tuesday extended lockdown across the province for another two weeks, keeping all inter-city and inter-province travel as well as shopping malls closed to prevent public gatherings in order to contain the spread of highly contagious coronavirus.

The home and tribal affairs department of the provincial government notified that the lockdown that was to end on May 5 would continue till 12noon on May 19.

The Balochistan government’s move drew appreciation of Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, whose party rules in neighbouring Sindh. He endorsed the view that the “only effective defence against coronavirus has proven to be isolation, social distancing and lockdown”.

The official notification maintained that there were sufficient grounds to proceed under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code that had been imposed in the province since March 20 and had been extended as an immediate preventive and speedy remedy to ensure public safety, conserve lives and maintain peace and tranquility in Balochistan.

“All public gatherings, inter-city and inter-province travel and religious gatherings will continue to be banned. Shopping malls, restaurants, and markets will also stay closed; anyone found violating the movement restrictions will be charged under Section 144. It is mandatory to take all pragmatic and possible measures to contain and counter the further spread of coronavirus on the war-footings,” it said.

The notification added that only one person would be allowed per vehicle and two in case one of them was a patient or an elderly person.

However, as the government allowed motor workshops, auto parts shops and some other businesses to reopen under the SOPs during this period, the Central Anjuman Tajran Balochistan representing traders announced that they would also reopen their shops, shopping malls and other businesses after May 9.

Spokesman for the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, told a press conference that the government did not want to continue the lockdown considering the economic situation but it was done for the safety of public.

He said that the government had decided to make it mandatory for those not staying home to cover their faces. “Anyone who violates this decision, will be arrested and placed in quarantine centres,” he said.

The spokesman made it clear that the government allowed motor workshops, auto parts shops and some other business to reopen their business under the notified SOPs. However, he said, “Shops, shopping malls and other businesses will remain closed during the extended lockdown.”

He warned that if people would not cooperate and violated the extended lockdown, the government would withdraw all relaxations given to the public so far and would take stringent measures to enforce lockdown.

However, the Central Anjuman Tajran Balochistan announced that they would open their shops, shopping malls and other business after May 9.

Abdul Rahim Kakar, heading the traders’ group, expressed surprise over the Balochistan government decision about extension in lockdown for another two weeks. He said: “We will open our shops and businesses after May 9 without waiting for any permission from the government.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has appreciated the Balochistan government’s decision to extend the lockdown for another 15 days was in accordance with the ground situation and endorsed its views that so far the “only effective defence against corona has proven to be isolation, social distancing and lockdown”.

The PPP chairman stressed that the federal government should help the Balochistan government in increasing and establishing its testing capacity, isolation and quarantine centres through logistic support so that the country’s poorest and largest province could cope with the alarming conditions, it is facing alongside other provinces.

He demanded that cash transfers should be made immediately similar to the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme, to Covid-19 affectees mai­nly the daily wage eaners, unemployed and the most deserving people.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2020