Very hot, dry weather forecast for Karachi today

KARACHI: Very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the city on Wednesday, the Meteorological department has said.

The maximum temperature is expected to range between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius.

According to a Met department official, the forecast for the heatwave was for three days from May 5 to 7. The maximum temperature is to range between 38 and 42 degrees Celsius.

“Weather conditions were better today as sea breeze resumed in the evening. The maximum temperature recorded today was 39 degrees Celsius,” said Sardar Sarfaraz of the Met department, adding that there was no chance for rain in coming weeks.

He said May and June are historically hot and dry in Karachi.

The 30-year average temperature for May in the city is 35.5 degrees Celsius.

The Met department forecast for Thursday is hot and dry weather with the maximum temperature ranging from 39 to 41 degrees Celsius.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2020